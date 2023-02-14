Marvel’s Kevin Feige Shares Update On How Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Is Coming Along

This weekend, Marvel enters Phase 5 officially with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania , which will effectively introduce the universe’s new big-bad, Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. But, when it comes to the movies slated for release over the next couple years, Tom Holland’s Spidey is not among the heroes set to be featured. When will we know what’s next for the MCU’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man?

Tom Holland led the ultimate Spider-Man movie in 2021 with No Way Home, where the actor got to team up with the other two live-action Peter Parkers, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Here’s the latest update on what’s next for the web-slinger in the MCU, via Marvel Studios’ president Kevin Feige:

All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.

When speaking to Entertainment Weekly , Feige shared where the studio is at with what’s next for Spider-Man. As the Marvel boss said, they have ideas in place for the next movie and are currently at work with writing them down at the moment. It sounds like Spider-Man 4 is currently in early development!

After Tom Holland delivered on a trilogy of Spider-Man movies and a few other MCU appearances, across five years of releases, the actor announced he would be taking a break from acting , which he’s greatly done the past year. From what we know, Holland’s contract has ended with Marvel for the time being. He plans on signing another, but has yet to ink an official deal with Marvel and Sony. Back in December, Sony chairman Tom Rothman teased that fans Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 is coming, but had no details about exactly when it would happen.

With the latest in mind from Marvel and Sony, the studio had Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 on their mind, but it’s not being fast-tracked or anything. It looks like we’ll have a bit of a break from the hero, in live action anyway, as Marvel cooks up the next era of Peter Parker’s journey on the big screen. Between the massive success of No Way Home and Holland’s overall career in the MCU, it makes sense for the studio to step back and make sure the right plans are in place for the beloved character before we see him again.

At the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home , Tom Holland’s Peter Parker got to save the world from a host of villains with other Peter Parkers at the cost of him sacrificing everything. The movie left the story with everyone forgetting who his Peter Parker is, including Zendaya’s MJ, and him becoming Spider-Man without any of Iron Man’s tech, the homemade old-fashioned way. It was a bittersweet ending to the franchise that left us hanging, but also wrapped up the trilogy in a really full-circle way.