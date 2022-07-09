Where Tom Holland Allegedly Stands With Marvel And Sony When It Comes To Making More Spider-Man Movies

Last December, Tom Holland, alongside director Jon Watts and co., delivered a strong capper to his Spider-Man trilogy with No Way Home. It was fun seeing Holland’s Peter Parker cross paths with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s (something that made Holland nervous behind the scenes ). At this point, of course, fans are surely still wondering what lies ahead for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of the beloved web-slinger. Both Marvel Studios and Sony have kept any plans and/or negotiations close to the vest. Now, however, a new report has provided some alleged details regarding where things stand with Holland and the studios regarding his status as Spidey.

Speculation about the future of the Spider-Man film franchise began to crop up even before the release of No Way Home. Ahead of the film’s release, producer Amy Pascal surprisingly revealed that Sony and Marvel would collaborate on another movie featuring the iconic comic-book hero and starring the Cherry alum. Needless to say, that was extremely good news for hopeful fans to hear. This new report claims that more projects are indeed in the works, but it doesn’t sound like the leading man has signed on the dotted line just yet:

While plans are in motion for another Spidey trilogy starring Tom Holland, I don’t believe he has actually signed a deal yet, so those plans remain unofficial for now.

Tom Holland previously shared thoughts on his Spider-Man status following the release of his third solo outing, albeit in cryptic ways. Shortly after Amy Pascal declared that more movies are on the way, Holland responded to the news , saying that he and the powers that be “have some very, very exciting things to be talking about.” But he also stated that he doesn’t “know what those things are or what they will transpire to be.” A few months later, the actor further mentioned that “conversations” had taken place but did not say for sure whether he’d officially return .

The report from The Ankler suggests that fans shouldn’t be too worried about his involvement, though. Industry insider Jeff Sneider goes on to say that Sony is still actively working to stay in the Spider-Man business and maintain its overall relationship with the 26-year-old British actor:

That said, I’m sure that more Spidey adventures with Holland are a top priority for Rothman & Co., which is also counting on him as the anchor of its budding Uncharted franchise as well.

It would certainly behove Sony to hold onto Tom Holland considering how valuable he’s been for the company. Spider-Man: No Way Home alone raked in $1.9 billion at the box office, and Uncharted hit some impressive numbers this year as well. So one would think that the studio is doing everything it can to keep Holland in the fold.

Where a fourth installment in the superhero franchise would go story-wise is anyone’s guess right now. No Way Home ended with Peter Parker, with help from Doctor Strange, saving the world by erasing the public’s memory of his existence. From there, he continues to carry on as a hero, even donning a revamped costume (which is heavily influenced by the comics). The film’s writers have since discussed the ending and explained that they wrote it while being unsure if Tom Holland would do another movie . Like them, we’ll be waiting for more updates but, at the very least, it seems like there’s reason to be optimistic.