Spider-Man 4: Sony Reacts To Rumors About Sam Raimi Reuniting With Tobey Maguire

Despite it being released months ago, fans are still reeling from the wild events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Jon Watts’ massive blockbuster changed the MCU forever, and also renewed interest in the previous two web slinging franchises. And with Sam Raimi in the shared universe thanks to Doctor Strange 2, some fans are hoping to see him do Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire . Now Sony has reacted to those rumors in a fun way.

Horror icon Sam Raimi produced his trio of Spider-Man movies long before cinematic universes and serialized storytelling became commonplace. While the poor reception of the threequel resulted in him shying away from the genre for a number of years, fans are ready to see Raimi and Tobey Maguire collaborate again on Spider-Man 4. There have been rumors about this swirling online, resulting in Sony’s Twitter weighing in on the debate. As you can see below,

well this has been fun for our mentions today 😂😂friendly reminder, we’re just the social team!April 6, 2022 See more

Well, there you have it. Rather than actually confirming or denying the possibility of Sam Raimi back behind the camera for a Spider-Man movie, the social media team is poking fun at just how many people have tweeted Sony about the Tobey Maguire rumor. After all, its someone’s job to monitor the countless mentions that have been thrown the studio’s way.

Sony’s cute Tweet shows just how popular the rumor about Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi currently is online. The studio reportedly has plans for another trilogy of Spider-Man movies, so a new movie doesn’t sound completely out of the question. The multiverse has officially been ripped open, with both Maguire and Andrew Garfield suiting back up as Peter Parker in No Way Home. And as such, it seems like they could easily return to the big screen if the right project comes together.

Of course, Tobey Maguire isn’t the only former Spider-Man who has been the subject of rumors by the fans. Audiences really responded to Andrew Garfield’s scene stealing performance in No Way Home, and have been campaigning online to see the long-cancelled Amazing Spider-Man 3 movie finally come to fruition. Because who doesn’t want to see Peter #3 back in his universe after working out his Gwen-related trauma?

As previously mentioned, Sony is already planning a new trilogy of live-action Spider-Man movies, although there’s been no indication as to what they’ll actually be. Tom Holland’s contract as Peter Parker is currently up, so the studio will likely have to negotiate and give the young actor a considerable raise if he was to ink a new deal. Fans definitely want to see this, but also are hoping to see both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s version of the character back on the big screen.