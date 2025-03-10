Spider-Man Actor Hints At Return To The Tom Holland Franchise, And I’m So In
Bring it on.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is full of memorable characters who have been introduced in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Because of this, fans are constantly wondering which returning actors might appear in upcoming Marvel movies. One Spider-Man actor recently hinted at his possible return opposite Tom Holland, and I really hope it happens.
Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have seen Holland's Peter Parker star in a whopping six projects. Fans are curious about the fourth Spidey movie, especially following the twist ending of No Way Home. Actor Bokeem Woodbine played the second version of Shocker in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but hasn't reprised that role since. While speaking with The Direct he offered hope about returning to the MCU, saying:
There you have it. While not an official confirmation, it does seem like Woodbine is hoping to once again play Shocker in the MCU. If/when this actually happens remains to be seen, but the actor seems interest in playing the Spidey villain again.
Marvel security is notoriously tight, so the fact that so little is known about Tom Holland's next solo flick as Peter Parker is on brand. Back on October, the actor revealed a Spider-Man 4 had an early draft, and that the writers were still working on the blockbuster. So things are moving forward, even if the fandom is antsy to finally see what happened to Holland's Spider-Man after Doctor Strange's spell caused everyone to forgot who he was.
While Tom Holland took a hiatus from acting after working non-stop for years, that means that Marvel fans were forced to have some separation from his version of Peter Parker/ Spider-Man. Breaks between movies is always tough for the hardcore fans, but given how we left things off with Spider-Man, fans are hoping for updates sooner rather than later. And I'd personally love to see Shocker get back in on the fun.
Following the three Spider-Men uniting for an epic multiversal battle, Holland's Peter Parker asked Doctor Strange to finish the spell that began at the start of the film. As a result, everyone who had ever met either Peter or Spider-Man forgot their memories.... including Zendaya's MJ and Jacob Batalon's Ned. And following the death of Aunt May, Peter is truly alone in the world.
There are countless rumors about what's coming next for the web slinger, in both another solo movie and The Russo Brothers' pair of forthcoming Avengers movies. One rumor claims that Peter might be the anchor being that gets in the way of Doctor Doom's evil plans, but only time will tell if that comes true. After all, we're not even expecting Holland's Spidey to appear in any of the 2025 movie releases.
