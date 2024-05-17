Spider-Man Director Jon Watts Offers Funny Advice To Future Filmmakers

Spider-Man is one of the most popular Marvel characters of all time, which is why he's been adapted for film in three different franchises. Those fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order know that Tom Holland's Spider-Man trilogy was directed entirely by filmmaker Jon Watts. While we're left wondering about what comes next for that universe, the Watts offered some advice to future Spider-Man directors.

After the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, fans have been wondering if/when Tom Holland would return as Peter Parker in an upcoming Marvel movie. It's unclear what the plan is, or if Jon Watts will be back behind the camera. During a recent conversation with Collider, he revealed some "practical" tips for whoever might take the mantle next, saying:

I have a very practical bit of Spider-Man advice, and I think every Spider-Man director goes through it. It doesn't look good when someone is just swinging on a rope. You think you're gonna go in there, you're like, 'We're gonna do it all practical. We're gonna get a stuntman. We're gonna be swinging around.' It's boring. It looks dumb. It looks like a monkey swinging on a vine when you put someone on just a rope. Don't waste your time. That's my advice to the next Spider-Man director.

There you have it. As much as Spider-Man is all about web swinging, it sounds like bringing that to life is harder than you'd might think. And Watts thinks that trying to use practical effects too much results in boring footage.

While a number of filmmakers have brought Spider-Man to life on film, Jon Watts' trilogy speaks for itself. The movies (some of which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription) were all critical and box office successes, making a household name out of Tom Holland. And narratively it feels like the story could seemingly go anywhere.

Jon Watts' comments about web slinging definitely hold weight, especially since Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with a gorgeous long shot of Peter Parker swinging through New York City. And it seemingly wouldn't look the same if they tried to do that practically, with a stunt person trying to do all of the same moves.

It's unclear if anyone will need Jon Watts' advice soon, because he very well could return for a fourth Spider-Man movie. The studio's plans for the future are a complete mystery, with Tom Holland seemingly taking a break after starring in six movies in quick succession. But fans want to see it happen soon, and see if MJ and Ned get their memories back.

The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Deadpool & Wolverine on July 26th. While we wait, check out the 2024 movie release dates.