Following Daredevil: Born Again’s Season 3 Renewal, New Rumor Claims How The Marvel Series Will Set Up Spider-Man: Brand New Day

We’re still months away from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 being released to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans with a Disney+ subscription, but earlier this week, it was revealed that Season 3 is also officially in the works. Additionally, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher miniseries will be released around the same time as Born Again Season 2, so that’s quite a bit to look forward to on the street level front of upcoming Marvel TV shows. But now on top of that, it’s being rumored that the events of the Charlie Cox-led series will help set up the upcoming Marvel movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Over at The Cosmic Circus, scooper Alex Perez shared during a Q&A that Brand New Day will take place after the events of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and The Punisher special. That makes sense since Brand New Day is set for a late July release on the 2026 movies schedule, and the aforementioned Disney+ programming are expected to be released in springtime. Then he said this to someone who asked if there would be any connections between Born Again and Brand New Day:

Kingpin’s Rule of Law and how it affects Spider-Man as a hero. Also, J. Jonah Jameson? Not the biggest fan of Kingpin. Sure, he agrees with the politics, but he sees through his web of lies.

Now obviously there was already going to be some crossover between the two MCU projects because Jon Bernthal is reprising The Punisher in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean that what’s happened/will happen in Daredevil: Born Again and The Punisher special was going to be directly acknowledged in Tom Holland’s next Spider-Man outing. If Perez is to be believed, Mayor Wilson Fisk’s ban on vigilantes in New York City will factor into the upcoming Spider-Man movie’s storytelling.

It makes sense, as Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with Holland’s Peter Parker, whom the world has forgotten about, settling back in New York City, making a new Spider-Man suit and going back to the basics with his crimefighting. If Peter’s going to be spending more time protecting the Big Apple, and considering Brand New Day’s placement in the MCU timeline, then of course Fisk’s ban would affect him. That said, it’s important to note that Vincent D’Onofrio said in February that he would not reprise Kingpin in Brand New Day, adding in May that his character is currently “only usable for television series.”

So sadly, that live-action fight between Spider-Man and Kingpin still isn’t set to become a reality anytime soon. I do, however, find it interesting that we’ll allegedly see Daily Bugle owner J. Jonah Jameson push back against what Wilson Fisk is doing. In the comics, Jameson rarely ever supports superheroes and vigilantes who hide their identities, with Spider-Man obviously being the most notable example. And yet, while J.K. Simmons’ Jameson surely approve of them being banned, it sounds like he takes more issue with Fisk still being a criminal, as hard as he’s trying to keep that a secret from the public.

We’ll see if any of this information is accurate when Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters next year on July 31. We’re still waiting on specific release dates for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and The Punisher, but the next Marvel TV show, Marvel Zombies, premieres on Wednesday, September 24.