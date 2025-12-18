Epic Spider-Man: Brand New Day Fan Art Brings Together Four Marvel Heroes (And I Really Hope It Happens)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly treating fans to new content, both in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movies is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will pair Tom Holland's title character with other heroes like Punisher and Hulk. Some fan art for that project recently arrived online, which combined that trio with Charlie Cox's Daredevil. And I really hope this actually happens in the blockbuster.

What we know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day is super limited, so fans have been filling in the blanks about what director Destin Daniel Cretton might have up his sleeve. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are thrilled about seeing Jon Bernthal's Punisher on the big screen for the first time, but they're also hoping Daredevil gets to join the fun. Take a look at the fan art below to imagine how that might go down.

I mean, how cool is that? While Charlie Cox has denied he's got a role in Brand New Day, fans don't necessarily believe him. Because aside from Daredevil living and fighting crime in NYC, Matt Murdock cameo'd in the last Spider-Man movie as Peter Parker's lawyer. Doctor Strange's spell at the end of No Way Home seemingly removed his memories of that interaction, but there is precedent for Cox appearing in the franchise.

There are countless questions about what's going down in Brand New Day, which has resulted in a ton of theories and rumors about what might go down. While fans are hyped to see Hulk and Punisher interacts with Tom Holland's Peter Parker, exactly how this will fit into its mysterious story remains to be seen. And I have a feeling the chatter about Daredevil also joining the fray isn't going to stop until the movie is released and we know once and for all if Charlie Cox appears.

Aside from Matt Murdock appearing as Peter Parker's lawyer in the last Spider-Man movie, the discourse about Daredevil are also a result of Punisher's role in the mysterious blockbuster. Punisher and The Man Without Fear are deeply connected in both the comics and the MCU so far. They got to reunite in Daredevil: Born Again, so it seems logical that they both would pivot to the big screen together. But if that happens in Brand New Day remains to be seen.

While Spider-Man, Punisher, and Daredevil are all New York-based heroes, it should be fascinating to see how Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner/Hulk factors into the action. He hasn't been seen since She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, and fans are wondering if he might return to his Savage Hulk form throughout its runtime.

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get the first footage and some more information sooner rather than later.