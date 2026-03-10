Avengers: Secret Wars Rumor Will Please Longtime Spider-Man Fans (If It’s True)

Avengers: Doomsday is already expected by many to be the highest-grossing movie on the 2026 release calendar, which will put the Marvel Cinematic Universe back on top. What the upcoming Marvel movie will bring fans is anybody’s guess at this point, considering the absolutely massive cast that will bring in characters from all corners of the various Marvel films over the years. But Doomsday may be only a prologue to an even bigger story in Avengers: Secret Wars. And a new rumor, if true, will be big for any Spider-Man fans as well as any fans hoping for the MCU debut of one of Spidey’s big bads.

Rumor Claims That Spider-Man Will Get The Black Suit In Avengers: Secret Wars

According to regular Twitter rumor source @MyTimeToShineH, Spider-Man will get a significant costume change in Avengers: Secret Wars when he shifts from the classic red and blue to black and white. As many fans know, Spidey’s black suit is actually the alien symbiote that ultimately becomes Venom. The rumor confirms that it will be the case in the film version as well, which certainly implies that the long-awaited debut of Venom in the MCU could be on the way.

The symbiote originally debuted in Marvel Comics during the Secret Wars mini-series from which the upcoming Avengers film takes its name. So fans had certainly wondered if we might ultimately see it. What’s probably the most famous image of Spidey in the black suit comes from a Secret Wars comic cover.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Of course, for the most part, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has taken inspiration from the comics, without being direct adaptations of those stories. Civil War and Infinity War/Endgame took liberties with their stories, and one assumes Secret Wars will do the same. It meant there was certainly no guarantee that we’d see the black suit in the film.

Is Venom Coming To The MCU?

Marvel and Sony teased us with the Venom symbiote in the MCU in post-credit scenes in the second Venom movie and the most recent solo Spider-Man film, but thus far, nothing has come of it. It’s unclear if that sequence will be connected to the black suit appearance here.

A black-suited Spider-Man would certainly seem to indicate plans for a Venom storyline in Spidey’s future. In the comics, Peter Parker ultimately realizes the black suit is bad news and rids himself of it, leading the symbiote to find a new host, which leads to the creation of Venom. We previously saw a truncated version of that story in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 with Tobey Maguire.

The black-suited Spider-Man and Venom are absolute fan favorites, and so if this rumor is true, a lot of people will be very excited to see some version of the classic story on the big screen. Of course, considering rumors indicate we could see multiple versions of Spider-Man across the next couple of Avengers movies, the rumor isn’t clear on exactly who will get the black suit, so anything is possible.