After Nearly Appearing In Thunderbolts* Steven Yeun Addresses Rumors About Another Marvel Role

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a well-oiled machine at this point, one that constantly releases new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans are always looking to the upcoming Marvel movies, the next of which being Spider-Man: Brand New Day. And after Steven Yeun was nearly in Thunderbolts* now he's responded to rumors he's in the Tom Holland-led movie.

Fans who had spent years watching the Marvel movies in order will remember how exciting it was when the Beef star was announced to be playing Sentry. But Yeun had to drop out, leading Lewis Pullman to take on that role. Most recently there has been chatter online about him possibly appearing in the next Spider-Man movie, and during a conversation with ComicBook he shared his response. He said:

Oh, man. If there was, I wouldn’t… I don’t know about it. But that would have been dope.

How delightfully cryptic. It sounds like the Walking Dead alum was a bit taken back by this line of questioning. He didn't give an all-out denial of being in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, although his comments seem to indicate that he isn't in Destin Daniel Cretton's forthcoming blockbuster. Still, the discourse is likely going to continue up until the point where that title is released in theaters.

What we know about Spider-Man: Brand New World is super limited, which is why fans are filling in the blanks with theories and rumors. Aside from Yeun, there have been a ton of rumors about who Sadie Sink is playing, as well as what twists might come to Peter Parker.

Steven Yeun is an acclaimed actor, who has earned an Emmy for his work on Beef (streaming with a Netflix subscription) and appeared on the big screen in projects like Nope and Mickey 17. Given what a roll he's been on lately, it tracks that Marvel Studios would want to get him into the shared universe sooner rather than later. We'll just have to see if/when that actually happens in future MCU projects. But whether or not that's in Brand New Day remains to be seen.

There are countless questions about the next Spider-Man flick, especially following No Way Home's ending. Fans are curious about how Tom Holland's title character has been doing after Doctor Strange's spell erased Peter Parker from everyone's minds. That includes MJ and Ned.

All will be revealed when Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie release schedule.