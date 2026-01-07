Marvel Reportedly Has Big Plans For Venom's Symbiote In Tom Holland's Spider-Man Movies, And I Hope It Leads To An A+ Comic Book Monstrosity

Marvel’s version of Venom has always been a dangling thread in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since Spider-Man: No Way Home ended with a sliver of symbiote left behind in the MCU timeline, fans have been waiting to see whether Marvel Studios would pull on that thread or quietly tuck it away. A new report suggests the studio isn’t just pulling it, but is weaving an entirely new pattern, and if they’re smart, it could lead to one of the wildest monster evolutions the Spider-Man films have ever attempted.

MCU’s Take On Symbiote For Spidey Trilogy

According to insider Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK on X), Marvel Studios reportedly “wants its own take on the Symbiote for this new [Tom Holland] trilogy.” That phrasing matters because it suggests Marvel isn’t interested in rehashing Eddie Brock's story, which audiences have already seen in Raimi's OG Spidey 3 as well as across three standalone Venom films from Sony. Instead, the studio appears to be positioning the symbiote as a flexible narrative tool, one that can evolve across multiple films rather than peak and vanish in a single story.

That approach fits the MCU’s long-game storytelling instincts. Rather than introducing Venom as a one-and-done villain, Marvel could use the symbiote as a corrupting force that adapts to each host. The comics have done this for decades, turning the symbiote into less of a character and more of a narrative accelerant. If Marvel is truly crafting its “own take,” that history gives them a lot of monstrous room to play.

Symbiote’s Wild Comic History

In Marvel Comics, the symbiote has never belonged to just one body. While Eddie Brock is the most famous host, the alien organism has bonded with Spider-Man, Flash Thompson, Mac Gargan, and yes, even The Hulk. Each bond radically reshaped the symbiote’s personality and physicality.

When paired with Spider-Man, the symbiote became sleek, predatory, and emotionally volatile. With Flash Thompson, it turned into a militarized weapon struggling toward heroism. With darker hosts, it leaned fully into body horror. And when the symbiote touched the Hulk? It became something else entirely. Hulk’s immense strength and rage amplified the symbiote into a near-unstoppable cosmic nightmare.

That’s where the MCU timing gets interesting. Per reports, Mac Gargan's Scorpion and Mark Ruffalo's Hulk are expected to appear in the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and that opens a door Marvel would be foolish not to at least peek through.

We Could Get The Ultimate MCU Monster In Venom-Hulk!

If Marvel wants its “own take” on the symbiote, one of the most interesting moves might be to delay Venom’s final form and instead let the organism experiment across all three Holland Spidey movies. Imagine a trilogy in which the symbiote samples different hosts, learning, adapting, and becoming more dangerous each time. By the time it reaches its endgame, it wouldn’t just be another Venom. It would be an all-new monstrosity the likes of which audiences have not seen on the big screen before.

A Hulk-symbiote fusion would instantly separate the MCU from previous Venom iterations. Visually, it would be horrifying. Narratively, it would externalize Bruce Banner’s internal struggle in a new way, turning his fear of losing control into a literal alien enhancement of his worst instincts. And thematically, it would fit Spider-Man’s world perfectly: a young hero facing consequences that spiral far beyond his ability to contain them.

Marvel doesn’t need to rush Venom. Letting the symbiote evolve slowly into something shaped by Hulk-level power and rage could make its eventual arrival feel truly earned. For now, it’s all speculation, and Marvel has a habit of zigging when fans expect a zag. If answers are coming, we may not have to wait long. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently slated to swing into theaters on July 31, 2026, and it could be where Marvel finally shows its hand.