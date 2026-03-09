Marvel Rumor Claims Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine Has Another Awesome Crossover Happening (And Take My Money)

The comic book genre continues to thrive, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe consistently putting out new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Following the record-breaking performance of Deadpool & Wolverine, fans have been curious to see if/when Hugh Jackman returns yet again for an upcoming Marvel movie. A new rumor makes a claim about his next superhero crossover, and just take my money at this point.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but plenty of folks who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are hoping Jackman appears in either that title or Secret Wars. A rumor from scooper MTTSH made a bold claim about Wolverine's future in the MCU, tweeting out:

Marvel Studios and Sony are interested in doing a Spider-Man & Wolverine movieThoughts? pic.twitter.com/GI2IzF5YTbMarch 8, 2026

Well, my mind is blown. If this happens fans like me will probably lose their mind, as Wolverine and Spider-Man are two of the most popular Marvel characters of all time. They've crossed paths plenty of times in comics, cartoons, and video games, but this would be the first time we see them together on the big screen. Fingers crossed this report actually comes to fruition.

Given how many rumors are swirling around the MCU at any given moment, we should probably take this report with a grain of salt. But you can'y deny that fans would go nuts seeing Wolverine and Spider-Man interacting on the big screen in live-action. We'll just have to wait and see whether this rumor ends up being legit or not.

While the above tweet shows Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man, the rumor about the Wolverine crossover could seemingly apply to any of the three Peter Parkers. Although longtime fans of the gene might be especially titillated by the idea of seeing these two OGs finally interacting.

This isn't the only rumor about Tobey Maguire that is hanging above the MCU. Another report claimed that Maguire would be heavily featured in Avengers: Secret Wars, although that's yet to be confirmed at the time of writing this story. But fans have been hoping to see both he and Andrew Garfield back as Peter Parker since the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home sent them back to their universes. And with the multiverse very much in play, it seems like just about anything could happen.

The next Marvel movie hitting theaters is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which will arrive on July 31st part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get more information about Hugh Jackman's possible return to the MCU sooner rather than later.