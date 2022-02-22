The Kraven The Hunter Movie Has Cast Another Classic Spider-Man Villain

Following Peter Parker’s debut in the pages of Amazing Fantasy #15, 1963’s The Amazing Spider-Man #1 saw the Webbed Wonder facing his first supervillain. Dmitri Smerdyakov, a.k.a. The Chameleon, one of Marvel Comics’ greatest masters of disguise. Chameleon is one of the Spider-Man villains who hasn’t been adapted for film yet, but that will change soon, as he’s been cast for the Kraven the Hunter movie.

According to Deadline, White Lotus star Fred Hechinger will play Chameleon in Kraven the Hunter. Like in the comics, Dmitri Smerdyakov will be the brother of Sergei Kravinoff, who’s being played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson of Godzilla and Avengers: Age of Ultron fame. Hechinger also starred in Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy and can currently be seen playing Seth Warshavsky in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy.

