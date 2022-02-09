Following Man Of Steel And Thor: Love And Thunder, Russell Crowe Has Scored Another Superhero Movie

Plenty of people know Russell Crowe from movies like Gladiator, Cinderella Man and American Gangster, but in 2013, the actor jumped into the superhero movie realm for the first time to play Jor-El, Superman’s Kryptonian father, in Man of Steel. Then last year, Russell Crowe revealed that he’d be lending his performing talents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Zeus for Thor: Love and Thunder. Now Crowe has added yet another superhero franchise to his resume, as he’ll be appearing in Kraven the Hunter.

This will be the fourth movie in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, with Venom and Venom: Let There Be Carnage having come and gone, and the Jared Leto-led Morbius slated to arrive in April. It was announced last May that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who previously starred as Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron, will bring Kraven the Hunter to life in live action, and now he finally has a co-star for the project. THR didn’t share any details on who Russell Crowe will play in Kraven the Hunter, but did note that many of the movie’s main characters will be Kraven’s family members.

More to come…