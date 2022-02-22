Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield Or Tobey Maguire? The Spider-Man No: Way Home Actor Reveals One Of The Spideys Had A Fake Butt

There’s an aspect to Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning to play Spider-Man for the team-up movie Spider-Man: No Way Home that some fans probably don’t consider… unless they, too, have aged like the two actors. No matter how fit you have stayed, sliding back into that unforgiving spandex is going to take a lot of confidence… and maybe some assistance. For as MCU Spider-Man Tom Holland recently revealed, ONE of the three Spider-Men had a fake ass in his suit. He just won’t tell us who it is.

Tom Holland dropped this juicy scoop while appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The actor was promoting Uncharted, but the conversation swung around to the enormous critical and financial success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. And without warning, Holland sold on his male co-stars, admitting to Meyers:

I'll give you a spoiler, and I'm not gonna tell you who, but one of us has a fake ass in their suit. You can figure out that for yourselves.

Seth Meyers wisely jumped to the immediate conclusion that Tom Holland was just drumming up repeat business sales, dropping this knowledge so that fans would return to theaters one more time to see if they could spot the enhanced cheeks in the suit of a costumed Spidey. Garfield, after all, has listed the suit as a reason he was hesitant about returning. Holland laughs, and plays it coy, but in his next sentence, he does take the spotlight off of himself and places it on Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland tells Meyers:

I remember being on set and being like, ‘Wow! Oh, hang on a minute. No, that’s not real.’

Let’s get the hashtag #ReleaseTheAssCut trending. I’m kidding. Don’t do that. Mainly because Spider-Man: No Way Home doesn’t need much attracting eyeballs or generating headlines. The Marvel Studios sequel has been an absolute financial juggernaut since opening last December, breaking box-office records and priming the pump for an eventual sequel. It grabbed a high placement on our new ranking of Spider-Man movies. And just this morning, Spider-Man: No Way Home collected multiple Critics Choice Super Awards nominations, including Best Picture in the group’s Superhero category. And Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland both nabbed Best Actor nominations. Let’s see if one of them wins, then goes up and thanks their fake ass.

Tom Holland might not contend for that many awards outside of the Super Awards, but he does reign supreme over the box office. Right after Spider-Man stopped kicking so much ass – fake or otherwise – at the box office, Uncharted swooped in to continue the movie star’s hot streak. With no real competition arriving in theaters this weekend, we expect Uncharted to stay at or near the top of the box office. At least, until The Batman rolls around to flex its three-hour Bat Muscles, and take the crown back for DC Comics. It's one of five upcoming DC Movies dropping into theaters in 2023.