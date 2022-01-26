Why Andrew Garfield Was Nervous About Putting On The Spider-Man Suit Again For No Way Home

Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While Marvel is the home of countless heroes, Spider-Man stands out as a fan favorite. As such, we’ve seen three live-action movie franchises grace the screen over the years, culminating in the massive crossover event that was No Way Home. And Andrew Garfield recently explained why he was nervous about putting on the Spider-Man suit for the record breaking blockbuster .

Actor Andrew Garfield starred in both Amazing Spider-Man movies, and was a real scene-stealer when stepping back into the role of Peter Parker for Spider-Man: No Way Home. But he had some nerves about the role, specifically fitting in the suit he hadn’t worn for so many years. As the Social Network actor explained,

I had to get in shape. I had to work on it with my trainer. I was very nervous about that. I was very nervous. I was like, no one wants to see an old, fat guy in a Spider-Man costume.

There you have it. Considering that Andrew Garfield was tasked with fitting back into his signature costume from The Amazing Spider-Man, he was nervous about getting back into Peter Parker shape. Luckily those efforts paid off, and he looked awesome throughout his role in No Way Home.

Andrew Garfield’s comments come from a recent appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast all about Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now that the movie’s been out for weeks, the Eyes of Tammy Faye actor was finally able to spill the beans about his experience. That includes nerves about fitting into a costume that he hasn’t worn since Amazing Spider-Man 2 hit theaters back in 2014.

In the end Andrew Garfield worked with his trainer and got back into Spidey shape for Spider-Man: No Way Home. His return as Peter Parker really resonated with audiences , as he represented the awkward middle child of the trio. In fact, some moviegoers have started campaigning for the long-canceled Amazing Spider-Man 3 to be produced. Because who doesn’t want to see Garfield’s hero return to his universe after working out the trauma of losing Gwen?

There were rumors about Andrew Garfield appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home for about a year, starting shortly after he arrived in Atlanta to film. And as more leaks made their way online, Garfield continued to deny that he had any part in the multiversal blockbuster. He’s since been able to be honest about what the pressure of keeping that secret felt like, and his experience filming on set alongside Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland.