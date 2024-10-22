Venom’s Tom Hardy Explains Which Version Of Spider-Man He’d Like To Fight, And It’s A Great Choice

As the superhero genre continues to make waves in pop culture, fans wait for certain characters to crossover and meet on the big screen. Moviegoers who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order have not-so-patiently been waiting for Venom to finally interact with one of the three Spider-Men in an upcoming Marvel movie. As his third movie approaches release, Tom Hardy explains which version of Peter Parker he'd like to fight. And It’s a great choice.

What we know about Venom: The Last Dance is limited, but the movie's title certainly makes it seem like it might be Tom Hardy's final bow as Eddie Brock/Venom. Moviegoers still want to see him finally fight a version of Spider-Man, but which one? Hardy spoke about this to Extra TV recently, offering:

Venom is just like a gorilla, isn't he? He'll do what he has to do. I think that would be good fun. I think Tom Holland is the best Spider-Man that was ever played, so I'm really fond of him. I think he's a great actor and a great kid. I'm an old man, but I'd like to work with him.

There you have it. Sounds like the Dark Knight Rises actor has a clear favorite peter parker, and it's the most recent live-action version of the beloved Marvel hero. And really, you can't deny that Holland has had an excellent tenure as Peter Parker over his six appearances in the MCU (most of which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription).

Tom Holland is the MCU's official Peter Parker, although No Way Home featured all three of the live-action actors, with him appearing alongside both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Despite this, Hardy would like to work with the Uncharted actor if he had his pick of Spideys.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Fans have been theorizing about if/when Venom and Spider-Man might appear together on the big screen for years now. The success of the original Venom movie seemed to offer hope, and the credits scene of Let There Be Carnage brought the universes closer. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like Holland will be appearing in The Last Dance.

Given just how connected Spider-Man and Venom are in the comics (and most media) the lack of Peter Parker has definitely been noticeably throughout Tom Hardy's movies. While they've been able to tell a contained story and included other favorites like Carnage, many fans held out hope that a crossover would finally happen. Hopefully Hardy doesn't retire as the character just yet, even if the trulogy comes to an end.

More will be revealed when Venom: The Last Dance hits theaters on October 25th. Check the 2025 movie release dates to plan your trips to the movies in the New Year.