Venom 3: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Sequel

The ever-expanding cinematic world known as Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has been growing at a strong rate the past couple of years, and it doesn’t look like that momentum will be stopping anytime soon thanks to movies like the upcoming Venom 3. The sequel to 2021’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage doesn’t have an official title as of yet, but at this stage in the game, there’s a considerable amount of info we do know about Tom Hardy’s third outing as Eddie Brock and the titular symbiote.

From the film’s release date to its cast and other details about the film’s production, we’ve put together a quick yet thorough breakdown of one of the most anticipated upcoming superhero movies on the 2024 movie calendar .

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Comic book movie fans who want to see what’s next for Eddie Brock following the Venom: Let There Be Carnage ending don’t have to wait all that much longer, as Venom 3 is scheduled to open on the big screen on November 8, 2024. In November 2023, Variety reported that the third installment in the Tom Hardy-led franchise would make its theatrical debut a few months after its original release date – July 12, 2024 – due to the delays caused by the SAG-AFTRA strike, which finally came to an end after 118 days.

The upcoming Venom sequel is currently slated to open against The Amateur, a spy thriller starring Rami Malek and Rachel Brosnahan, but that could change without notice.

The Venom 3 Cast Includes Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor And Juno Temple

(Image credit: Sony Pictures; Marvel Studios; Apple TV)

Though we don’t yet how Stephen Graham’s Detective Patrick Mulligan will play into Venom 3 or if Michelle Williams' Anne Weying will return for the 2024 feature, Tom Hardy will definitely be reprising his role as Eddie Brock and Venom when the second sequel lands on the big screen. Hardy won’t be alone, however, as there have been some exciting additions to the Venom 3 cast since the project was first announced – one of which is an actor who’s already appeared in a couple of the best Marvel movies so far .

In May 2023, Deadline announced that Chiwetel Ejiofor joined the cast after previously playing Mordo in Doctor Strange and an alternate version of the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, it hasn't been revealed if he will be reprising his MCU role or playing an entirely new character.

This casting news came one month after it was revealed that Ted Lasso star Juno Temple had joined the cast in an unspecified role. As with Ejiofor, Deadline didn’t provide details about the nature of Temple’s character when first reporting on the casting news. Expect to hear more about the Venom 3 cast as we get closer to its November 2024 release date.

The Venom 3 Story Is Being Kept Under Wraps, But It Could Take Place Immediately After Spider-Man: No Way Home

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Sony PIctures has been mum when it comes to details about the Venom 3 story, but Tom Hardy has been dropping clues when it comes to when the upcoming movie takes place on the canon timeline. In June 2023, the film’s star and producer shared a first look image on his Instagram account that showed his character wearing the exact same outfit – an unbuttoned Hawaiian shirt over a Golden State Warriors tee – he was wearing in the Spider-Man: No Way Home post-credits scene . Several months later, Hardy posted another image from the set in which he was once again wearing the getup.

This leads us to believe that Venom 3 will have some kind of connection to the latest live-action Spider-Man movie, though we don’t yet know if this just means the movie will pick up after Eddie Brock is transported back to his own universe after Doctor Strange reversed his spell, or if the two Toms (Tom Hardy and Tom Holland) will face-off on the big screen come November 2024.

Kelly Marcel Is Directing Venom 3; Co-Wrote Story With Tom Hardy

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The first two Venom movies were directed by Ruben Fleischer and Andy Serkis, respectively, and though neither will be involved for the upcoming third film in the franchise, someone with a lot of experience with the character will be taking the reins. In October 2022, Deadline announced that Kelly Marcel will direct Venom 3, her first directorial effort, in addition to writing its screenplay.

If Marcel’s name sounds familiar, it could have something to do with the fact she helped write the two previous films in the franchise, as well as movies like Fifty Shades of Grey and Saving Mr. Banks. Marcel’s most recent project was the 2023 Apple TV+ original series The Changeling starring LaKeith Stanfield.

The writer and director came up with the story behind Venom 3 with Tom Hardy, with whom she also crafted 2021’s Let There Be Carnage. She also worked as a script editor for Bronson, one of Hardy’s best movies .

Production On Venom 3 Was Put On Hold Due To The SAG-AFTRA Strike, But Resumed In November 2023

(Image credit: Sony)

Production on Venom 3 officially kicked off in June 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter , but cameras didn’t roll for all that long due to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike in mid July, which went into effect two months after the start of the SAG Writers strike . Along with countless other film and TV projects, the upcoming Marvel movie was put on hold for nearly four months before the cast and crew returned to the set.

In November 2023, Tom Hardy took to Instagram to announce that production was up and running again, picking up where things left off a few months earlier. The film’s release date was pushed back due to the work stoppage, as was the case for several other movies that were delayed until later in 2024 (or 2025 in some cases). There’s no word on how much is left to film at this point, but expect updates in the near future.

Venom 3 Is One Of Three Movies Set In Sony's Spider-Man Universe Set For A 2024 Release

(Image credit: Sony/Marvel)

When Venom 3 makes its big-screen debut in November 2024, it will cap off a year that will see a total of three live-action movies set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe – the most the canon has seen in a single year thus far. In fact, there’s more Sony movies coming out in 2024 than there are upcoming MCU movies in the same stretch of time (Deadpool 3 is the sole release), which is impressive to say the least.

The rollout will begin early in the year with the February 14, 2024 release of S.J. Clarkson’s Madame Web , which will see Dakota Johnson take on the role of Cassandra Webb as she discovers she has clairvoyant abilities that allow her to see into the future. In August, fans will finally get to see the release of J.C. Chandor’s Kraven the Hunter . This long-awaited film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular Spider-Man villain as he sets out to prove himself as the world’s greatest hunter.