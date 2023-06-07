Watch Metro Boomin React To His Cameo Scene In Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Spider-Man Movies (Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation) Every Spider-Man Movie, Ranked

If you love Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse , there’s certainly a multiverse of cast and crew members one should applaud, but one especially notable mind among them is Metro Boomin. The record producer and DJ is the guy in the chair who created the incredible Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack. That, and he got to play his very own version of Spider-Man, who has a memorable line in the movie. With the animated hit now in theaters, Metro had the chance to see the blockbuster on the big screen with an audience, and the moment he saw himself as a spider-person is priceless.

As Spider-Verse had one of 2023’s best box office opening weekends in theaters, Metro Boomin went out to see the movie, because of course. Check out his reaction to his cameo and footage of him recording the line during production, via Twitter :

Metro Boomin reacts to seeing his character in the new Spider-Man movie pic.twitter.com/hbCajJGPsTJune 6, 2023 See more

Metro Boomin plays an original spider-hero called “Metro Spider-Man” because why not? There’s already Spider-Ham, Spider-Rex and so forth. As the clip shows, Metro Spider-Man shows up in the massive sequence in Nueva York where droves of spider-people are after Miles Morales. In the sequence, Metro Spider-Man tells Miles “there’s nowhere to run” before he dives out a window of a skyscraper. In a funny line, Metro Spider-Man says, “my bad everybody, there was somewhere to run.” Check out the character design:

(Image credit: Sony Animation)

The cast list for Across The Spider-Verse seems to be simply endless the more we learn about the making of the film, but Metro Boomin getting a cameo is another awesome detail. Following the soundtrack for the 2018 first animated Spider-Verse movie being absolute fire, Metro Boomin took the producing reins for the sequel in a soundtrack titled Metro Boomin Presents Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. That’s a great honor for the producer in of itself, but we love to see the movie also gave him a character design and line in the movie as well.

In an interview with Variety , Metro shared how the part in the movie came together. In his words:

I was coming by for a screening and Phil and Chris were just like, ‘come by to the screening an hour early, and we could just run some lines downstairs.’ But they ended up writing these lines for a Metro Spider character, which really blew my mind. And at this point, I’m still not thinking it’s going to land in the movie. So we just read the lines before the screening one morning, and everybody just bust out laughing. But then for them to animate the character and put him in the movie with my dreads and the bandana, it was just so surreal. Especially coming as I’m a lifelong Marvel and Spider-Man fan.