Stranger Things' Joe Keery Has An Idea For What MCU Villain He'd Be GREAT At Playing (And I Don't Hate It)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly keeping fans on their toes, thanks to a steady stream of content hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans are always curious about upcoming Marvel movies, and which actors might join the fray as beloved heroes or villains. Stranger Things' Sadie Sink has a mysterious role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and now Joe Keery has spoken about one foe of the wall crawler he'd be down to play. And honestly, it seems like a great choice.

Keery is best known for his tenure as fan favorite character Steve Harrington in Stranger Things (streaming in its entirety with a Netflix subscription). In the wake of the Stranger Things finale, his schedule should be open for more exciting roles. While speaking with ScreenRant, Keery addressed fan edits of him playing Harry Osborn, saying that "its fun to entertain" the idea of landing the role. He went on to share his thoughts, saying:

I guess you just keep your eyes open, and you read a ton and just hope for the best, I guess. [But] sure. Come on. Where's the script? Let's go..

Sounds like not only has the actor/musician seen the fan castings of him as Harry, but he's down to join the MCU if that role fell into his lap. Fans who have been watching the Marvel movies in order will recall that the character hasn't been introduced in the Tom Holland-led movies yet. We'll just have to wait and see if Peter Parker's friend from the comics, and the previous two Spider-Man franchises, ends up joining the shared universe.

While the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies haven't featured Harry Osborn, he's a major character in most adaptations of the beloved hero. He starts off as Peter Parker's best friend, in addition to being the son of Norman Osborn aka the Green Goblin. He also ends up becoming the Goblin himself, putting a huge rift in his relationship with Spider-Man. He was played by James Franco in the Sam Raimi movies, and Dane DeHaan in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. But will Joe Keery join these ranks?

Joe Keery became a household name thanks to his role in Stranger Things, as Steve Harrington was one of the most beloved characters in the popular Netflix series. It should be interesting to see where his career goes next, as there are plenty of fans who will be paying attention to whatever projects he gets involved in. And with Sadie Sink having a role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, adding another member of the Stranger Things cast would totally break the internet.

In addition to his acting career, Keery is also an accomplished musician. He formed the band Post Animal, and his solo career is under the name Djo. So timing might be important if he's ever going to get the chance to play Harry Osborn on the big screen.

The next MCU movie heading to theaters is Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st as part of the 2026 movie schedule.