Tom Hiddleston Chose His Favorite Spider-Man Actor (And I've Got Questions)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever-changing franchise, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. There are a number of upcoming Marvel movies that fans are eager for information about, including Avengers: Doomsday. That project will bring back Loki actor Tom Hiddleston, who was recently asked to chose his favorite Spider-Man actor. And his answer has me wondering about what might go down in The Russo Brothers' forthcoming blockbuster.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, resulting in fans playing detective online. The Doomsday cast announcement confirmed Hiddleston was back as the God of Mischief, and fans are curious how that'll work after Loki's Season 2 finale. While appearing on a new episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the 44 year-old actor was put on the spot and asked which Peter Parker actor was his favorite. He responded cryptically with:

For reasons I cannot disclose, Tom Holland.

Well, I'm intrigued. While it wouldn't be all that mind-blowing for Hiddleston to pick a name, the fact that he's being so cagey about his reasoning has me wondering what he might be referencing. Specifically, I'm curious if he's referencing something that Tom Holland's Spider-Man does during the mysterious runtime of Doomsday. Is it December yet?

While Holland wasn't included in the Avengers: Doomsday cast list, Kevin Feige confirmed that more actors would be in the movie. The Captain America teaser proved this, as Chris Evans wasn't originally listed. And unless Hiddleston was simply being vague about his reasoning, I really think he might be teasing big things for Holland's Spider-Man in the next Avengers flick.

Of course, the Thor actor wasn't saying anything negative about the previous two Peter Parker actors. In fact, he mentioned them and gave Tobey Maguire props for his work on Sam Raimi's Spider-Man movies. As he went on:

No disrespect to Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield. We're all kind of here because of Tobey Maguire in a way. That film was the beginning of where we are.

Points were made. While superhero movies have become commonplace in recent years, they were a big risk when Raimi's Spider-Man films were in theaters. They predate the entire MCU, and helped to prove the potential success of the genre as a whole. So putting respect on Maguire is definitely appropriate.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Tom Holland's work as Peter Parker in the MCU also deserves its flowers, even if he doesn't end up being in Doomsday. In just a few years he appeared in a whopping six movies, starting with Captain America: Civil War and the most recent being Spider-Man: No Way Home. The latter was a multiversal story that saw him unite with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield on the big screen. Fans want to see that trio of Spider-Men back together, but it's unclear if/when that'll happen.

Avengers: Doomsday is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. But first up Holland will return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st. Hopefully we get more context about Hiddleston's cryptic comments after those two movies are officially released.