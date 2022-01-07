Why Andrew Garfield Said Yes To Returning For Spider-Man: No Way Home
By Corey Chichizola published
Andrew Garfield denied he was in Spider-Man: No Way Home for months.
Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home.
While the MCU is known for its massive popularity, Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is on another level entirely. The giant crossover project has been breaking records left and right, showing no signs of being slowed down by the pandemic. The movie also featured the return of the two previous Peter Parkers, with Andrew Garfield recently explaining why he said yes to returning for No Way Home.
Prior to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, there were countless rumors about what the blockbuster might contain. Andrew Garfield denied he was involved in the threequel for months, but he did eventually play a major role in the third act. Now that the movie’s been out for a few weeks he can finally be honest about the role, speaking about his return with:
He’s not wrong. There were a number of moments throughout Spider-Man: No Way Home that set theaters erupting into applause. And many of these included the three Peter Parkers– like when they swung in together in the final battle. Luckily Andrew Garfield is a fan just like us.
Andrew Garfield’s comments about Spider-Man: No Way Home come from a conversation the Tick, Tick…Boom! actor had with Variety about his super successful year. He appeared in a number of new releases in 2021 including The Eyes of Tammy Faye. But eventually the conversation pivoted to his return as Peter Parker, especially now that Garfield can finally be honest about it.
Aside from just the coolness of seeing all three Spider-Men together on the big screen, there were some specific narrative points that Andrew Garfield was excited about exploring throughout No Way Home. The three Peter Parkers were really able to connect throughout the course of the movie, while also reflecting on their solo mishaps. As Garfield explained,
Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker did end up being the middle child of the Spider-family in No Way Home. It made for some solid comedic moments, especially when he told the other Peters that he loved them… to awkward results. Additionally, both his and Tobey Maguire’s versions served as mentors for the younger Peter played by Tom Holland.
Moviegoing audiences really responded to seeing Andrew Garfield’s version of Peter Parker back on the big screen, with some starting online campaigns for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 to be produced. While there are already plans for three more movies from Sony, it’s unclear if any of them might include Garfield. Fingers crossed.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now. Be sure to check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.