Why Andrew Garfield Said Yes To Returning For Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spoilers ahead for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While the MCU is known for its massive popularity, Jon Watts’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is on another level entirely . The giant crossover project has been breaking records left and right, showing no signs of being slowed down by the pandemic. The movie also featured the return of the two previous Peter Parkers, with Andrew Garfield recently explaining why he said yes to returning for No Way Home.

Prior to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, there were countless rumors about what the blockbuster might contain. Andrew Garfield denied he was involved in the threequel for months, but he did eventually play a major role in the third act. Now that the movie’s been out for a few weeks he can finally be honest about the role, speaking about his return with:

I wasn’t expecting to ever have a conversation again about potentially playing Peter Parker. I felt very excited to just to be a fan again. But I got this call from Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige and Jon Watts with this idea. It was immediately undeniable. It sounded incredibly fun, incredibly spiritual — trippy and thematically interesting. On a base level, as a Spider-Man fan, just the idea of seeing three Spider-Men in the same frame was enough.

He’s not wrong. There were a number of moments throughout Spider-Man: No Way Home that set theaters erupting into applause. And many of these included the three Peter Parkers – like when they swung in together in the final battle. Luckily Andrew Garfield is a fan just like us.

Andrew Garfield’s comments about Spider-Man: No Way Home come from a conversation the Tick, Tick…Boom! actor had with Variety about his super successful year. He appeared in a number of new releases in 2021 including The Eyes of Tammy Faye. But eventually the conversation pivoted to his return as Peter Parker, especially now that Garfield can finally be honest about it.

Aside from just the coolness of seeing all three Spider-Men together on the big screen, there were some specific narrative points that Andrew Garfield was excited about exploring throughout No Way Home. The three Peter Parkers were really able to connect throughout the course of the movie, while also reflecting on their solo mishaps. As Garfield explained,

We talked a lot about mentorship. We talked a lot about brotherhood and about what it is to be the older brother, younger brother and the middle brother. There’s also a thing of seeing someone you love walking down a path that you’ve already walked down, and you know it doesn’t lead the place where you ultimately meant to go.

Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker did end up being the middle child of the Spider-family in No Way Home. It made for some solid comedic moments, especially when he told the other Peters that he loved them… to awkward results. Additionally, both his and Tobey Maguire’s versions served as mentors for the younger Peter played by Tom Holland.

Moviegoing audiences really responded to seeing Andrew Garfield’s version of Peter Parker back on the big screen, with some starting online campaigns for The Amazing Spider-Man 3 to be produced. While there are already plans for three more movies from Sony, it’s unclear if any of them might include Garfield. Fingers crossed.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now. Be sure to check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.