Why Haven’t Venom And Spider-Man Had A Movie? Tom Hardy Gets Honest About Crossover That Never Happened

The superhero genre is a powerful force in the entertainment industry, both in theaters and on the small screen. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel moves in order know that Sony's Spider-Man universe has occupied an interesting space there, as it's been noticeably missing any appearance from Tom Holland's Peter Parker. That includes Tom Hardy's Venom franchise, which has seemingly come to an end with the threequel The Last Dance. And now Hardy has gotten honest about why a Venom/Spidey crossover has never happened.

The first Venom movie (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription) was a surprise hit, which is why a full-blown trilogy was eventually created. Throughout it all Spider-Man loomed above the franchise, but The Last Dance's cast list unfortunately doesn't include Tom Holland. During an interview with MTV, Hardy was asked why he hasn't done a movie with Peter Parker, saying:

I dunno. There are things that are candid responses to that, but they'd still be just guessing. You know, just guessing. I honestly don't know. I think in that aspect, I think it's way above my pay grade but not my interest grade. I want that too.

While Hardy picked Tom Holland has his favorite Spider-Man, that doesn't mean that we'll ever see them on the big screen together. And the worst thing is there's no specific reason why the crossover never occurred. At least, not one that the 47 year-old actor can name off the top of his head.

Spider-Man has yet to appear in any of the movies Sony's cinematic universe. That includes titles like Morbius, Madame Web, and the upcoming Kraven The Hunter film. It's been noticeable in each of them, but fans were really hoping to see Eddie Brock and Peter Parker come to blows... especially after Venom 2's credits scene teased this possibility. In the same interview, Hardy expressed further disbelief that he never got to face off against Spider-Man. In his words:

How do you make that manifest? You know, I honestly don't know. It's what the fans would like, some of them, a lot of them I'd bet. It's what I'd like, Tom would be up for it, we'd all be up for it. So it's just a question of, 'How?'

How indeed. The Last Dance is expected to be the final chapter in the Venom franchise, so we probably shouldn't expect a crossover to occur in a future installment. But if the call for it is strong enough, maybe Tom Hardy could pop up in Spider-Man movie. It's unclear who the villain of the developing fourth movie will be, although Tom Holland admitted he read a draft of the script. Perhaps all this chatter about a crossover could inspire the studio to finally bring Venom and Peter together on the big screen. Fingers crossed.

Then again, the critical response to Venom: The Last Dance has been brutal. And if the movie doesn't make money at the box office, perhaps Tom Hardy's tenure as Eddie Brock has really come to an end. The movie is in theaters now, check out the 2025 movie release dates.