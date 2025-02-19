Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's Season 1 Finale Has Me Pumped For One Character's Story

Major spoilers for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s Season 1 finale, “If This Be My Destiny…” lie ahead, so read on at your own discretion.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s first season has come to a close amid the 2025 TV schedule and, collectively, the ten episodes were quite eventful. Unsurprisingly, the final episode planted some seeds for plot threads that will surely be expanded upon in future seasons. While a number of those subplots are sure to be intriguing, there’s one character whose story I’m particularly interested in seeing play out. And, if my assumption is correct, Disney+ subscription holders could soon witness the rise of another superhero.

Which Character Am I Excited About After Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s Season 1 Finale?

The destinies of Harry Osborn, Lonnie Lincoln and more could be drastically shifted by the events of this finale. Another character who could take a massive step forward is Peter Parker’s best friend, Nico Minoru. During the season, Nico always wears a necklace that holds an amulet of sorts at its center and seemingly talks to it as well. One of the final scenes of the finale shows Minoru alone in her room, reciting an incantation as part of a ritual of sorts. A beam of light then emerges from the amulet, and Nico greets her mother.

(Image credit: Marvel Animation)

It seemed evident that the pieces were being put in place for Minoru to play an even bigger role on the show. That makes sense, considering the character is endearing and has a lot of interesting stories from the comics that showrunner Jeff Trammell can draw from for the already renewed Spidey series. On that note, there are a few specific reasons why I’m eager to see what happens with Nico moving forward.

Why Am I Pumped To See What Lies Ahead For This Character During Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 And Beyond?

A number of fans are likely aware of the fact that Marvel Comics has done quite a bit with Nico over the years. The character was introduced in 2003 in the pages of Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona’s Runaways. Minoru was established as the goth daughter of dark Wizards, who rebelled against her parents. She and the kids of other members of “the Pride” ran away and, in that time, Nico discovered she had magical abilities as well. She even gained control of a powerful weapon known as the Staff of One.

More on Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Image credit: Marvel Animation) I Wasn't Sure We Needed Another High School Spidey Story, But Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Convinced Me Otherwise

Your Friendly Neighborhood’s version of the heroine is quite different from the version in the comics, in great part due to the fact that she replaces MJ and Ned as Peter’s main confidante and is a foster child. However, it’s still entirely possible that this variant of Nico could become the Wiccan crime fighter comic readers were introduced to years ago. My other hope – and this may be a long shot – is that should Nico follow a superhero path, it might open the door for an alternate version of the Runaways to appear. Considering this continuity differs from Earth-616 in a myriad of ways, that may not happen, but there’s certainly a chance she could come into contact with Doctor Strange due to her abilities.

What’s also exciting to me is the drama that could result once Peter learns about his bestie’s mystical activities. The latter portion of Season 1 focused on Nico feeling betrayed by the fact that Peter didn’t reveal his secret identity to her – and that new pal Harry Osborn found out first. At this point, there’s an opportunity for the writers to turn the tables and have Parker chew out Nico for being secretive. I don’t think such a reveal would ruin their friendship for good, but it would make for a great way to shake up their dynamics once more.

Regardless of what happens, I’m just happy that Spider-Man has officially been renewed for two additional seasons, so fans will definitely see Nico’s story play out and those of others. I can’t wait to see Lonnie Lincoln’s (or Tombstone’s) reign as the leader of the 110th gang and the rise of Harry Osborn’s Worldwide Engineering Brigade company. And let’s not forget that massive cameo from Richard Parker, who will likely factor into his son, Peter’s, journey in a big way.

I’ll certainly remain excited about what might lie ahead for Nico Minoru and more until the next season arrives. For right now, though, stream all ten episodes of You’re Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1, and keep in the know when it comes to upcoming Marvel shows.