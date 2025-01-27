New Spider-Man TV Show Gets Huge News From Disney+ Ahead Of Premiere, And I’m Seated

A new original series is about to make its debut amid the schedule of upcoming Marvel shows. I’m talking about Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, an animated offering that puts a new spin (pun intended) on the titular character’s mythology. While the show has yet to even premiere, it’s already known that it’s been renewed for a second season. Now, the production has received even more huge news from Disney+ ahead of its debut on the 2025 TV schedule, and believe me when I say I’m totally seated!

Your Friendly Neighborhood’s early Season 2 renewal could’ve been taken as an indication that Marvel Studios was feeling bullish about the show. Well, if you need more evidence of that notion, you now have it. The Movie Podcast recently caught up with Brad Winderbaum, the head of Marvel TV and Streaming to discuss the new Spidey series. During the chat, a snippet of which was shared on X, the EP not only revealed the second season has been written and animatics are halfway done, but he confirmed S2 won’t be the end:

We’re greenlit through Season 3, so in a couple of weeks, I’m going to hear [creator Jeff Trammell’s] pitch for the third season of the show. And I’m like a fan. I cannot wait.

That’s a massive vote of confidence and, quite frankly, I love to see it! Just recently, the early Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man reactions indicated immense praise from critics. I myself was also fortunate enough to screen all 10 episodes of the show early and had a blast with it. So this big news from Brad Winderbaum is definitely music to my ears, as this is a fun show with a lot of potential for growth.

Originally announced as Spider-Man: Freshman Year in November 2021, the show takes something of a “What If?” approach to Peter Parker’s journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This story takes place in a continuity where high school student Parker was mentored by Norman Osborn instead of Tony Stark. Said switch sets the young hero on a path that’s far different from that of his big-screen counterpart – but one that’s also no less exciting.

The show notably sports a cell-shaded animation style that pays homage to the work of comic book legends John Romita Sr. and Steve Ditko. Also, there’s a stellar cast at play here, with Hudson Thames bringing youthful energy and a warm spirit to the titular hero. 2025 Oscar nominee Colman Domingo also lends his vocals to this iteration of Norman Osborn, who’s both intimidating and cerebral. Familiar faces like MJ and Ned aren’t around for this outing, but their friend roles are filled by the likes of Nico Minoru (Grace Song), Harry Osborn (Zeno Robinson), Pearl Pangan (Cathy Ang) and more.

Needless to say, I couldn’t be happier knowing that there are at least two more seasons of this show to look forward to. At the risk of getting ahead of myself, though, I’m also pumped to hear what others think about what Jeff Trammell, Brad Winderbaum and co. have been cooking up. I’m hopeful superhero devotees will be impressed and ultimately just as pumped as I am for Seasons 2 and 3!

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man swings onto the scene with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, January 29. So be sure you have an active Disney+ subscription if you want to tune in.