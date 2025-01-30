I Wasn't Sure We Needed Another High School Spidey Story, But Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Convinced Me Otherwise

Light spoilers for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man lie ahead, so read on accordingly.

The anticipated Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man swung onto the 2025 TV schedule this week, and Disney+ subscription holders are now able to take in the first two episodes. For some time, I was aware of this series and watched its development as it remained on the schedule of upcoming Marvel TV shows. I was admittedly indifferent, with one of the reasons being the fact that it brings Peter Parker back to high school. Some may still debate the merits of that decision but, after watching the show, I’m eating my words.

In my defense, there are valid reasons to have been uncertain about another Spidey story set in high school. Since the late 2000s, there have been multiple animated shows that place the wall-crawler in high school – The Spectacular Spider-Man, Ultimate Spider-Man and Spider-Man. Let’s also not forget that Tom Holland’s film trilogy had a scholastic vibe, which is why the actor went undercover at a school to prepare for the role. I was burned out, but YFNHSM’s episodes, which I was able to screen early, changed that in a few key ways.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s High School Setting Feels Fresh

Those who are familiar with the original Spidey comics are likely aware of the fact that Peter Parker has historically attended Midtown High or some variation of it. Friendly Neighborhood shakes that up a bit by having Peter and his buddies attending Rockford Bales High School due to Midtown being damaged during Doctor Strange’s battle with the symbiote during the series premiere. Quite frankly, I relish a continuity in which Parker attends a non-tech-oriented school after Spider-Man and the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s trilogy.

What I also love is the fact that the young wall-crawler is thrown into the mix with a fresh group of faces. One such person is his best friend, Nico Minoru (of Runaways fame). There’s also Parker’s crush – and former babysitter – Pearl Pangan, as well as her jovial quarterback boyfriend, Lonnie Lincoln, who’s known by the moniker Tombstone in the comics. Another highlight is the sheer diversity of Parker's core group and the student body at Rockford Bales. All in all, this supporting cast feels refreshing and adds to the setting.

Rockford Bales High School Is Used In An Optimal Way On This Spider-Man Series

One of the biggest mistakes that any drama or comedy TV show set in a school can do is neglect to use that backdrop to its fullest potential. If handled without care, a school can simply come off as a place used to kill time or present a quick gag as opposed to an element used to enhance the narrative. This Spidey series does occasionally use the setting for comedic effect, but most of what happens at the school feels vital to the characters and helps their development.

Even two episodes into the series, the point above is evident. The biggest instances are the heart-to-hearts that Peter and Nico occasionally have, particularly in regard to the former’s crush on Pearl. Because those discussions feel authentic, it’s all the more crushing when Peter spots Lonnie and Pearl’s PDA on the football field. Speaking of Lonnie, his friendship with Peter is cultivated at school, and I personally loved seeing the two become lab partners. It’s the kind of budding bromance I didn’t expect but am not mad to see.

And, of course, there’s Parker’s historic struggle to balance his academics with his responsibilities as a crimefighter. That leads to some of the aforementioned gags that take place on the show, specifically in regard to the young superhero sneaking into class when he’s late. Still, that’s not overly done and feels appropriate whenever it happens. In short, Rockford Bales is a busy place that feels like a vital location and not a plot device. Believe me when I say Peter and his pals aren’t just twiddling their thumbs when they’re in school.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s Approach To High School Matches Up With How Some Of My Other Favorite Shows Handled It

I’ve long enjoyed animated series, and many of the programs I’ve watched over the years involve school settings. Something that pleasantly surprised me upon my viewing of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is that it possessed shades of the shows I loved as a kid. It didn’t match up to them to a T, mind you, yet I was feeling surprisingly nostalgic at times. From the jump, I expected to draw comparisons between the Spidey show and Nickelodeon’s Danny Phantom, and that was the case, in a good way, considering both shows are about heroes leading double lives.

However, I certainly wouldn’t limit the comparisons to that sci-fi/supernatural show. I also felt some vibes similar to those of The Proud Family and even more so, its recent sequel series, Louder and Prouder. Now, Your Friendly Neighborhood doesn’t have the exact smooth, pop culture-infused vibes of the Disney Channel classic. Yet where they intersect is in their authentic representations of diverse high schools with dynamic characters.

While watching the Spidey show, I was also reminded of As Told By Ginger, which deserves to sit alongside the best Nicktoons of the ‘90s and ‘00s. To be clear, Peter Parker and co.’s trials aren’t quite as deep as the ones that Ginger Foutley and her classmates overcame on the animated teen dramedy. Nevertheless, both shows exude a similar understanding of the high school experience and, should Your Friendly Neighborhood progress in the way I think it will, it could dive into even more mature narratives – like Ginger – as time goes on.

I really have to give it to creator, writer and producer Jeff Trammell and his collaborators for creating a Peter Parker-led series that feels fresh in a landscape where this IP is ubiquitous. The high school setting truly adds to that, and I remain humbled and impressed that my uncertainty was quickly proven wrong. What’s even more exciting is that with the Spidey show having been renewed for Seasons 2 and 3, superhero adventures and teenage angst have only just begun!

True believers, make sure you check out new episodes of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which hit Disney+ on Wednesdays at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m PT.