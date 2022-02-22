Suicide Squad: Harley Quinn Gets Awesome New Costume In Ayer Cut Image

While the DC Extended Universe has really hit its stride over the last few years, it had a somewhat bumpy start. David Ayer’s Suicide Squad failed to resonated with audiences and critics alike, with the director being open about how the studio interfered with his vision. And Harley Quinn got an awesome new costume in an image from the Ayer Cut.

Following Warner Bros.’ decision to release Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max, some fans began campaigning for Suicide Squad to also get a director's cut. After all, there was a ton of footage left on the cutting room floor ahead of the blockbuster’s 2016 release– especially for Joker and Harley. Now we can see a glimpse of the latter character, thanks to a new photo of Margot Robbie that’s been circulating online. Check it out below,

A post shared by Owen (@kammoman) A photo posted by on

Well, I’ve got some serious FOMO. David Ayer has been open about how much of Joker and Harley’s story was “eviscerated” in the theatrical cut of Suicide Squad, and this unseen costume for Margot Robbie definitely highlights this. Let’s break down what we’re being shown here.

The above image comes to us from Instagram , and is sure to quickly go viral among comic book fans. In it we see Margot Robbie on set as Harley Quinn, complete with the character’s original pink and blue makeup plot. But rather than wearing the short shorts and bomber that she was seen in throughout Suicide Squad, Harley seems to be wearing a wedding dress of sorts. Did the blockbuster scrap her nuptials to Jared Leto’s Joker?

While Suicide Squad was in the midst of filming, the movie got a ton of attention for how Jared Leto was approaching his role as Joker. Reports about his behavior on set went viral, but unfortunately the theatrical cut didn’t feature much of his efforts. Since then, David Ayer has shared occasional images from the various footage that ended up on the cutting room floor. But will the Ayer Cut actually happen?

The Suicide Squad franchise recently continued with James Gunn’s 2021 sequel/reboot. That movie fared much better in theaters than its predecessor, but there are still ongoing fan campaigns to see the Ayer Cut make its way to streaming. Plenty of actors from the movie have thrown their support behind this movement, including Deadshot actor Will Smith .

While David Ayer himself seemed open to making his cut of Suicide Squad exist, there’s been no indication that Warner Bros. is open to this type of re-release. Zack Snyder’s Justice League seems like more of an exception to the rule, with the titular filmmaker admitting that he hasn’t heard from the studio since its release.