Superman And Lois’ Series Finale Gave All The Characters Perfect Endings, But I Really Need To Talk About That Emotional Final Scene

Major spoilers for the series finale of Superman & Lois, “It Went by So Fast,” lie ahead.

After four seasons and 53 episodes, Superman & Lois came to a close this week amid the 2024 TV schedule , marking the conclusion of a quality series and the end of a superhero TV era on The CW. I dreaded the prospect of the final episode, given my love of the show, but I was equally curious as to how the producers would wrap everything up. Now, I’m pleased to say that the series’ capper was nothing short of excellent and gave all the characters perfect endings. What I really need to talk about, though, is that emotional final scene.

What Happened To Supeman & Lois’ Main Characters In The Series Finale?

The final installment picked up directly after the penultimate one , during which Clark, Lois and their sons sought to defend Smallville from Doomsday, who’d been unleashed upon the city by the vengeful Lex Luthor. With help from John Henry Irons (Steel) and town mayor Lana Lang, the Kents managed to knock out the beast (with Irons’ hammer). Supes ultimately took the creature – formerly Bizzaro Clark – to the sun to weaken it. It was there that the creature regained its sanity and sacrificed itself.

With Doomsday out of the picture, the show’s eponymous characters and their allies were still faced with the threat of Luthor, who was still sporting John Henry’s armor. After the suit was damaged using a new weapon from Irons, Lex and Clark battled high above the clouds. Luthor threw kryptonite infused weapons at Supes, but he ultimately powered through them and with all his might, destroyed the suit and ended Luthor’s reign.

A one-year fast forward later shows the wedding of John Henry Irons and Lana Lang (who’d previously been dating off and on). Her ex-husband, Kyle Cushing, and Chrissy Beppo were also shown to have welcomed a baby boy and are expecting another child. Meanwhile, Lana and Kyle’s daughter, Sarah, returned from studying in Greece and had plans to return overseas. As for Lex Luthor, it’s revealed that he was denied his final appeal and must remain at Stryker’s Prison for life – and face the wrath of fellow inmate Bruno Manheim.

I’d say that these developments were certainly compelling and enough to get a person in their feelings. However, I’m not sure anything could’ve prepared fans for the last ten minutes of this series finale.

Why The Final Scene Of Superman & Lois Is So Great

One of the biggest plot threads of this final season centered around the mortality of the revived Clark . In a heartbreaking reveal , it was revealed that with his new heart – which came courtesy of his late father-in-law, Sam Lane – he would eventually die. The producers drove that point home with the final sequence of the show. Set to narration from Tyler Hoechlin’s Clark, the hero detailed the final 32 years of his life. Throughout that time, he and Lois participated in philanthropic acts, grew old together and watched sons Jordan and Jonathan get married and welcome a smattering of children. And, on the superhero side of that, the boys officially became do-gooders themselves, with Steel and Starlight (Natalie Irons) serving as their partners.

Sadly, Lois’ cancer eventually returned and, though she succumbed to the disease this time around, she died peacefully surrounded by her husband and sons. But what was also emotional was to see that several years later – after enjoying more life and his new dog, Krypto – Clark died with his sons by his side. But, as he stated in his narration, it was different from his death at Doomsday’s hands. Instead of seeing darkness, Clark was beautifully welcomed to the afterlife by visions of his friends and family as well as his wife.

(Image credit: The CW)

That afterlife sequence may be one of the most cathartic moments I’ve ever witnessed on a TV show – series finale or not. For starters, to see Superman pass on to the next life was just bittersweet and beautiful. But what truly caused me to nearly shed tears over this sequence is that Clark outlines what’s important in life and uses those in his orbit to illustrate that – Jonathan and Jordan (joy), the Kent’s grandchildren (hope), Lex Luthor (forgiveness Krypto (wonder) Kyle and Chrissy (friendship), John Henry and Lana (family) and Lois (love).

Every one of those points are not only strong goals to strive for in life, but they also perfectly sum up the ideals that have long been synonymous with the Man of Steel. The fact that the writers, producers and actors managed to so beautifully and organically walk viewers to a conclusion like this, and I’m honestly getting a bit emotional just thinking about it again. I truly believe we’re going to be talking about Superman & Lois for years to come and, when it comes to the best episodes, this finale (with its last scene) is sure to be in the debate.