As Superman And The New DC Comes Together, One Fan Asked A Great Question About Guardians Of The Galaxy Cameos. I’m Paying Attention To James Gunn’s Response

As fans of upcoming superhero movies certainly already know, the DC Universe is in the middle of a significant shakeup thanks to the creative vision of James Gunn. Now at the helm of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, Gunn is set to redefine what we can expect from these iconic characters on the big screen. His highly- anticipated take on Superman is poised to kick off the first chapter of this new era , intriguingly titled "Gods and Monsters," and now we have an intriguing update.

With the Peacemaker helmer's impressive track record from his time at Marvel, particularly with the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy, fans are buzzing about how he’ll bring his unique style and flair to the slate of upcoming DC movies . Recently, one fan even hit him with a fantastic question about whether any of the Guardians cast might pop up in his forthcoming projects—and let me tell you, I’m paying very close attention to the filmmaker’s response.

James Responds To A Fan's GotG Question

Recently, a fascinating interaction on social media has added fuel to the speculation fire. On Threads, a fan named @aaronhumbyart posed an intriguing question to James: if he had the chance to cast any of his Marvel cast in the DC Universe, who would he choose? It’s a fun question about the crossover potential between the two superhero powerhouses, particularly given The Suicide Squad director's history with both franchises. But instead of giving us a straight answer, James, in classic fashion, left us hanging. The Slither director replied:

Well that would be a spoiler wouldn’t it?

Tell me there will be Guardians cameos without telling me there will be Guardians cameos… I mean, that sounds like a yes, right?

Gunn’s–shall we say cryptic?--response sent fans into a frenzy, kicking off a tidal wave of speculation about which Avengers: Endgame alums could jump to the DC Universe. With James's tight-knit bond with his returning cast, the possibilities are practically endless. It’s easy to imagine him bringing some Marvel pals to play in his new DC sandbox.

One of the most popular fan theories is that Dave Bautista, who played Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians movies, would take on the role of Darkseid, one of Superman's most formidable foes. Bautista’s imposing physique and ability to deliver both intensity and humor would make him a perfect fit for the character, especially under Gunn’s direction.

Bautista has previously expressed interest in exploring more complex roles beyond Drax, and Darkseid would certainly provide a fresh challenge for the actor.

Which Guardians Members I Would Like To See In The DCU

These fan castings of former MCU players got me thinking: Who would I like to see jump over to another universe, and what roles would I want them to play? So, here are my fancastings for a potential GotG cameo:

Zoe Saldana as Big Barda: A member of the New Gods with immense strength and combat abilities, often wielding a mega-rod.

A member of the New Gods with immense strength and combat abilities, often wielding a mega-rod. Chris Pratt as Ambush Bug (Irwin Schwab): A comedic, fourth-wall-breaking character aware of being in a comic book universe right in Pratt’s wheelhouse. Also, Gunn loves his weird characters, and few get more bizarre than Ambush Bug.

A comedic, fourth-wall-breaking character aware of being in a comic book universe right in Pratt’s wheelhouse. Also, Gunn loves his weird characters, and few get more bizarre than Ambush Bug. Vin Diesel as Kilowog: We already know at least one Green Lantern Corp member is showing up in a cameo played by Nathan Fillion, so lets throw in another. Kilowog, a large, alien Green Lantern known for training recruits and his strength, would be a perfect opportunity for Diesel to say more than “I am Groot.”

We already know at least one Green Lantern Corp member is showing up in a cameo played by Nathan Fillion, so lets throw in another. Kilowog, a large, alien Green Lantern known for training recruits and his strength, would be a perfect opportunity for Diesel to say more than “I am Groot.” Karen Gillan as Poison Ivy : A botanist turned eco-terrorist with the ability to control plants and toxins. Okay, this one is probably too obvious, but there have already been rumors, so let's go with what feels right!

: A botanist turned eco-terrorist with the ability to control plants and toxins. Okay, this one is probably too obvious, but there have already been rumors, so let's go with what feels right! Pom Klementieff as Black Orchid: A mysterious superheroine with the ability to shapeshift and mimic other people’s appearances.

A mysterious superheroine with the ability to shapeshift and mimic other people’s appearances. Bradley Cooper as The Question (Vic Sage) : A faceless detective who uses his skills to uncover conspiracies and fight corruption. Cooper has the build and the voice, so let's make it happen.

: A faceless detective who uses his skills to uncover conspiracies and fight corruption. Cooper has the build and the voice, so let's make it happen. Michael Rooker as Wildcat (Ted Grant): A seasoned boxer and vigilante who mentors younger heroes and has a strong sense of justice.

Now, are any of my fan castings going to happen? Probably not, but hey, a fella can dream, can’t he? Still, we know one Guardians actor is leaping the DC Universe—James Gunn's brother, Sean, is set to appear as Maxwell Lord . For those who might not know, Sean didn’t just play Kraglin, the Ravager, in the MCU trilogy of films and some of the Avengers movies; he also brought Rocket Raccoon to life through his incredible performance capture work.