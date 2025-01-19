I Am Super Excited About Creature Commandos Season 2 But I Also Have Some Questions About The DC TV Show's Return

SPOILER WARNING: The following article gives away crucial story details from Creature Commandos Season 1. If you are not caught up with the series and choose to continue reading anyway, do not call me a “monster” for giving things away, as I am giving you a fair warning now.

To be honest, despite how much I enjoy comic book adaptations (especially based on DC characters) and have strongly admired all of James Gunn’s work, I never expected to love Creature Commandos. Yet, Creature Commandos Season 2 is one of the upcoming DC TV shows I am anticipating the most.

The Max subscription-exclusive animated series about unusual people – such as the Bride of Frankenstein and Dr. Phosphorous – tasked with taking on unusual obstacles was renewed for a sophomore run fairly recently, leaving very little information for us to report so far. Thus, I have a few questions about Season 2 but, before we get into those, let’s talk about the hints dropped in the final episode and what we can speculate from that.

What We Know About Creature Commandos Season 2's New Recruits

(Image credit: DC / Warner Bros.)

The Creature Commandos Season 1 finale saw Task Force M’s kindest member, Nina Mazursky (Zoë Chao), meet a tragic end. Yet, the episode later revealed that, in addition to a rebuilt G.I. Robot (Sean Gunn) coming back, the team is calling in some reinforcements, whom we can learn more about before Season 2 by sifting through the pages of DC Comics.

Nosferata

(Image credit: DC / Warner Bros.)

As one could probably guess, based on how her name sounds similar to the title of a classic horror movie from 1922 (which was most recently remade into Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu), Nosferata is a vampire, as the result of the experiments in Project Moreau in the 1940s. Created by Karl Kesel and Tom Grummett, the winged, fanged, immortal baddie made her first appearance in a 1998 issue of Superboy and has been known to ally herself with a gorilla-esque humanoid named Killa.

Khalis

(Image credit: DC / Warner Bros.)

Considering they are bringing a vampire into the mix, it only makes sense Task Force M would also recruit a classic horror creature such as a mummy, like Jeff Lemire and Alberto Ponticelli’s Khalis. The revived Egyptian has undergone a few different interpretations but the version most likely being adapted for Season 2 was first introduced as part of a 2011 comic book incarnation of the Creature Commandos, which also included Nina Mazursky and was led by Frankenstein’s Monster.

King Shark

(Image credit: DC / Warner Bros.)

One new Task Force M member who may already be familiar to fans of recent DC movies is Prince Nanaue – better known as King Shark — who was voiced by Sylvester Stallone in 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Similar to Nosferata, the anthropomorphic sea predator was created by Karl Kesel and started out as a Superboy villain in 1994 and, in James Gunn’s version, is a childish, playful, and misunderstood sort of individual, much like some of the other Creature Commandos.

Questions I Have About Creature Commandos Season 2

(Image credit: DC / Warner Bros.)

Having covered some of the known facts about the characters confirmed to appear in Creature Commandos Season 2, let's dive into some speculation.

Will Creature Commandos Season 2 Stick To The Same Narrative Structure?

(Image credit: DC/Max)

Creature Commandos Season 1 followed a single overarching story but also took time to reveal each of its main characters’ (often heartbreaking) backstories in flashbacks, one episode at a time. Season 2 could continue this format with the new characters they have teased in the finale. However, with only three new faces, that also leaves room to dedicate more time to the main plotline, which I personally believe would be an improvement.

Is This The Last We Have Seen Of Circe?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. / DC)

Many fans expressed on social media that, for as much as they loved the show, they feel that the seven-chapter story was a little too rushed by the end. I happen to agree with this, believing that the plotline involving Circe (Anya Chalotra), who basically disappeared after three episodes, left much to be desired.

I would love to see Task Force M go on a whole new adventure for Season 2 but, before they get started, it might be worth it to see the goddess get some closure… unless Gunn has some other plans for her in the DC Universe.

Will Eric Frankenstein Ever Officially Join The Team?

(Image credit: DC/Max)

Full disclosure: I cannot stand this show's depiction of Frankenstein’s Monster (a.k.a. “Eric”) on a strictly personal level, finding him to be (to quote Benoit Blanc) a “vainglorious buffoon” who refuses to accept the reality of his non-romance with The Bride (Indira Varma).

Despite this, I was happy to see, as confirmed by a post-credit scene, that the reanimated creature (voiced by David Harbour) survived The Bride’s bullets. Based on his interactions with Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo), I think he would make a worthy asset to Task Force M, if he and The Bride can work something out.

Will Sylvester Stallone Return As King Shark?

(Image credit: Paramount+)

According to Forbes, Diedrich Bader (also one of the best voice actors to play Batman, among many other DC characters) played King Shark in the Creature Commandos season finale. However, considering we have Sean Gunn back also voicing Weasel, as well as Steve Agee as John Economos and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, I cannot help but wonder if this was a temporary fill-in until Sylvester Stallone can officially reprise his The Suicide Squad character. Neither Gunn nor the Oscar-nominated actor have said anything regarding this yet, so only time will tell.

Will Any Other Established DCU Characters Appear?

(Image credit: DC/WB)

Creature Commandos gave us our first glimpses at the new DCU-canon versions of classic comic book characters, such as in Batman’s cameo from Episode 6, and I wonder if the show will also incorporate characters we have already seen.

Knowing that Frank Grillo is playing Rick Flag Sr. in Superman, too, is it possible that David Corenswet’s version of the Man of Steel from the upcoming DC movie could also be paying him a visit in Creature Commandos Season 2? If not, it might be fun to see Milly Alcock’s iteration of Clark Kent’s cousin from 2026’s Supergirl: Woman of the Tomorrow or the long-awaited version of Lobo played by Jason Momoa, whom we will also be meeting in that upcoming superhero movie.

Will Weasel Receive The Justice He Deserves?

(Image credit: DC / Warner Bros.)

The fourth episode, "Playing with Squirrels," was easily the most heartbreaking for me, making me feel inconsolably heartbroken for Weasel, who we learn actually tried to rescue the children he was accused of murdering.

The episode also hints at a bid to prove his innocence, which I hope he and his lawyer (voiced by Linda Cardellini) can achieve, unless that would undercut the series' supposed goal of shedding light on unsolved injustices in the real world. Still, it would greatly heighten my spirits to see him recognized as a hero, and I would not count him saving Princess Ilana (Maria Bakalova), as she turned out to be the true villain in the end.

Creature Commandos has certainly become one of my favorite recent animated TV series and has made me even more excited for what is in store for the DCU. Hopefully, Season 2 proves to be a real monster.