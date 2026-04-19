James Gunn Reveals New Man Of Tomorrow Cast Member, And I Have Two Superman Character Theories In Mind

Thankfully, James Gunn didn’t let this year’s Superman Day celebrations go by without dropping a seemingly huge reveal for the upcoming DC blockbuster Man of Tomorrow, in the form of previously unreleased casting news. Or, to be more specific, the filmmaker shared a behind-the-scenes pic from the sequel with an awesome actor whose presence has been a secret until now, and it marks a reunion for Gunn.

The Superman director took to Instagram to share a post with trainer Paolo Mascitti, editor Fred Raskin, Sydney Happersen portrayer Stephen Blackehart, and the current man of the hour: The Wire and Empire vet Andre Royo! I can only hope the latter gets to rock the same hairstyle he’s displaying in the post below.

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As James Gunn alluded to, it's been 15 years since the last time he worked with Andre Royo, who'd portrayed the buddy and diner cohort to Rainn Wilson's Frank in 2011's darkly comedic superhero movie Super. I'm thinking the actor and filmmaker's latest collab will give the actor a bigger stake in this film's plot.

(Image credit: Chris Stapleton)

Interestingly enough, one of Royo's most recent roles has been within the grander DC universe. He voiced the villainous Arnold Wesker, a.k.a. Toyman, for the podcast audio drama Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind, which boasted Christina Ricci and Billy Magnussen as the titular baddies.

Though Gunn didn't unleash a slew of details about who Royo will be playing, I have a couple of ideas for who the Truth Be Told co-star could be portraying in the next chapter of the Kryptonian hero's DCU saga. And it should surprise no one that both guesses come directly from the comic books.

Could Andre Royo Be Playing Metropolis Gangster Bruno Mannheim?

The basic Who vs. Who set-up for Man of Tomorrow has long been locked in place, as the movie will see David Corenswet's Superman and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor more or less joining forces to stave off the devastating threat of Lars Eidinger's take on the classic villain Brainiac. But what's a modern comic book movie follow-up without at least 17 villains making appearances?

To that end, I think it would be excellence, and not so illogical, for Andre Royo to join the DCU as high-powered orginized crime boss Bruno Mannheim, who is often depicted as the head of the underground syndicate Intergang. Though that group has ties to the New Gods and other characters who haven't been tapped for live-action debuts just yet, I think it'd be easy enough to bring Bruno into the fold without immediately needing to deliver an exhaustive backstory for his rise up Metropolis' criminal power rankings.

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Within the comics, Bruno and his crew are often at odds with both Superman and Lex Luthor (as well as other Metropolis baddies), so if Royo is indeed playing that role in Man of Tomorrow, I'd be interested to see which side he'd align himself with. I guess if Brainiac is intending to destroy everything, there wouldn't be much of a criminal enterprise for Bruno to maintain control of.

Though Bruno, his father Moxie and others in the Mannheim family were originally depicted as white characters, Superman & Lois set a new precedent for live-action by having The Walking Dead vet Chad Coleman bring his intimidating presence to the role.

I'd Love If Andre Royo Portrayed A Version Of The Villainous Milton Fine

Given Brainiac's introduction in Man of Tomorrow, I can only assume that James Gunn will bring in more characters from the villain's mythos than just the alien himself. There's a whole lot to pick from, too, and I think it'd be awesome to bring Andre Royo into this universe to portray the technological brilliance of Milton Fine.

Different iterations of Fine exist, from a metahuman circus mesmerist to history prof to computer engineer, with the central hook that he is telepathically linked to Brainiac, who takes over the human to use as a mouthpiece and more. That could also be the smartest way to bring the alien threat into this story.

Given the presence of Stephen Blackehart in Gunn's pic, it's feasible that his character shares the screen with Royo's, and I could fully buy into Lex Luthor hiring Milton Fine to help with his anti-Superman agendas, only to later realize that his new hire is secretly a telepathic mole for Brianiac.

Royo could easily play an off-kilter scientist or technology fanatacist who gets psychically manipulated by otherworldly threats. Or really, any other character that Gunn trusts him with. So even if my two theores are completely off-base, I still can't wait to see how he joins the story.

This revealing post comes days after the news dropped that Man of Tomorrow added Adria Arjona to the cast, with that news previously having been "debunked" by Gunn. It's still unclear exactly who she'll be playing, though the main two options seem to be Maxima and Wonder Woman.

Fans can also expect to see Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. in the mix to follow up on his Peacemaker arc, as well as an appearance from Lanterns star Aaron Pierre as Green Lantern John Stewart. Other returning stars include Rachel Brosnahan, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, Isabela Merced, and Maria Gabriella de Faria.

With filming set to kick off in earnest over the next week, Man of Tomorrow is set to hit theaters on July 9, 2027.