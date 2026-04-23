Adria Arjona Is Getting Superhero Swole, And I’m Thinking It Fits In With All Those Man Of Tomorrow Rumors

The DC side of the superhero genre is going through some major changes, thanks to co-CEO James Gunn crafting a new shared universe. There are countless rumors about upcoming DC movies, with fans curious about which actors will play major roles. There were rumors about actress Adria Arjona having a role Man of Tomorrow, and her recent workout video is only adding more fuel to the fire.

The first slate of DCU projects is titled Gods and Monsters, with James Gunn's Superman being the debut movie. Man of Tomorrow will be its sequel, reports claim Arjona will have a major role... despite Gunn originally denying the chatter. While we wait for more information, the Andor actress recently posted a workout video on her Instagram story. It's since made its way to other social media outlets. You can check out the clip below:

Adria Arjona training for ‘Man of Tomorrow’ pic.twitter.com/AmglyjjC3E — cantworkitout on April 22, 2026

She's looking pretty swole! Fan art imagined Arjona as Wonder Woman, and I have to assume that more will be arriving online as a result of the 33-year-old actress putting out this type of content. Is she getting superhero fit, or just trying to stay healthy? Only time will tell.

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Since the DC Universe (which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription) is still in its infancy, there are countless questions about what James Gunn and company are planning. The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker will once again be behind the camera for Man of Tomorrow, which will continue the narrative following Superman's ending. Although not much is actually known about what that blockbuster will contain.

As previously mentioned, Gunn has denied rumors about Arjona's casting in this movie. But after that, more reports came out that she would have a mysterious role in Man of Tomorrow. And since she previously worked with the filmmaker on 2016's The Belko Experiment, it would make sense if another collaboration was going to happen. After all, James Gunn has a habit of working with the same group of actors over and over again.

Not much is known about what's going to happen with Man of Tomorrow, although Gunn teased that Superman and Lex Luthor will have to unite in order to battle a common enemy. Specifically, the iconic DC villain Braniac. But if Adria Arjona is actually in the cast, we'll have to see who she actually ends up playing.

Man of Tomorrow is currently expected to arrive on June 9th, 2027. But first up is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list.