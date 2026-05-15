'I'm In': Sterling K. Brown Has Seen DC Fan Casting, And Is Down To Play An Iconic Superhero

DC has been going through some changes recently, thank to a new shared universe from co-CEO James Gunn. We've already had TV shows and Superman (which are streaming with a HBO Max subscription), but there are countless questions about upcoming DC movies. Fans are curious about which actors will play various beloved heroes, and Sterling K. Brown recently confirmed he'd be down to play an iconic member of the Justice League. Let's break it all down.

Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order know that anything could happen in the newly formed DCU. There's been non-stop discourse about who might play heroes in future projects, and one fan took to Instagram to share that he wants to see Brown as none other than the Martian Manhunter. The Paradise actor responded in the comments section, posting:

I’m in!

Well, there you have it. Brown has seen the chatter, and is down to play Martian Manhunter in a future DC project. James Gunn's plans for that particular hero are currently a mystery, but the fact that the Emmy-winning actor wants to get in on the fun is pretty thrilling. We'll have to wait and see if this ever happens, but the This Is Us star's interest is likely going to go viral with fans.

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Martian Manhunter was part of the OG Justice League lineup in the comics, and has also been adapted in various video games, animated series, and live-action TV shows over the years. But he hasn't gotten the chance to shine on the big screen just yet. Most recently he had a small but memorable role in Zack Snyder's Justice League, played by Harry Lennix. It turns out his character General Swanwick was always intended to be that hero all along.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Give how early it still is in the DCU, it seems like just about anything could happen in the newly formed shared universe. Its first slate of titles is called Gods and Monsters, and spans projects on both the small and silver screens. It's unclear if/when Martian Manhunter will enter the fray, but James Gunn has a clear love for the comics, so it's certainly possible. Although it'll likely take years for the Justice League to be assembled given its current pace.

Sterling K. Brown would make an awesome J'onn J'onzz, so let's just hope it happens one day. For now he's been keeping busy, including his Emmy-nominated starring role in Paradise (streaming with a Hulu subscription).

The next DC movie coming to theaters is Supergirl on June 26th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get some more casting news about the DCU sooner rather than later.