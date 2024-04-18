Happy Superman Day:’ Director James Gunn Shares A Fun Tribute To The DC Hero On His Anniversary
Happy Superman Day to all who celebrate.
Were it not for Superman then the entirety of the comic book industry may not exist as we know it today. And if that hadn’t happened, the film industry would also be entirely different. While Superman may or may not be your favorite character, superhero fans owe him everything, and that makes today, the anniversary of the publication of the first Superman comic, a very special day. It's one that James Gunn and the cast of the upcoming Superman are celebrating right.
James Gunn posted a fun image to Instagram that shows himself, alongside two members of the Superman cast, new Lois Lane Rachel Brosnahan, and Supes himself, David Cornenswet, all buried in different Superman comic books. Hey, doing your research is certainly important.
A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)
A photo posted by on
It’s been clear from early on that James Gunn has a great respect for Superman and his origins in the comics. He’s almost certainly read the comic he’s looking at, probably several times. Whether or not Brosnahan and Corenswet are normally big comic book readers, it’s a safe bet they’ve read, and are currently reading, their share of Superman books as part of their preparation for their roles.
Both Gunn and Corenswet are looking at older issues of Action Comics, while Brosnahan is gazing at Grant Morrison’s All-Star Superman. The cover image of that book has been used frequently as part of the promotion of Gunn’s movie, and the director has not hidden that the book has been influential in his version of the Man of Steel. Although Gunn has mentioned other Superman books that have influenced the film as well.
As far as what the new film will be about, from a story perspective, there have been many rumors, which James Gunn has spent a not inconsiderable amount of time debunking. We know that Nicholas Hoult is on board as the new Lex Luthor, and he will be the main villain of the story. Several other DC heroes and villains are also in the movie, as Superman will be the first entry in James Gunn’s Gods and Monsters Chapter 1 of the new DCU.
Fans are certainly excited about the new Superman movie. They have been clamoring to see more now that the movie is in production. Specifically, there is a very strong demand to see what David Cornenswet will like in his Superman costume. However, with the Superman release date more than a year away, it’s likely going to be some time before we see too much from the production. Even this picture is careful not to give anything away, with the actors in their normal clothes, and the shot looking to be taken in a corner of a soundstage where we can’t see anything of note. Fans who were hoping for a big reveal of Superman Day may need to wait until Superman Day next year, which will only be about three months before the film is released.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.