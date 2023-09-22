Superman: Legacy’s James Gunn Reveals Which DC Comic Is Inspiring His Take On The Man Of Steel

Inspiration can come from anywhere in the world of comics, but the best place to draw from will always be the source. That being said, when a creator like James Gunn mentions a specific arc to pay attention to, the world is going to instantly take notice. As we draw closer to the production and release of Superman: Legacy , Gunn has done just that, revealing which DC Comic is inspiring his take on the Man of Steel.

Showing the world a gorgeous collection of Superman comics that he received, the writer/director of The Suicide Squad has a lot to be proud of. Especially when, as you’ll see in James Gunn’s Twitter post below, the volume in hand is this beautiful:

Just received this stunningly gorgeous Absolute edition of Superman for All Seasons, one of my favorite Superman stories & a huge influence on Legacy (& a strangely perfect bookend with All-Star Superman). The late, great Tim Sales artwork & Bjarne Hansen’s watercolor work have… pic.twitter.com/Rasns26uIzSeptember 20, 2023 See more

With a story written by Jeph Loeb, and artwork from the “late, great” Tim Sale, Superman for All Seasons is a four-issue run that shows Clark Kent’s early journey into herodom. Narrated by a different character each issue, the story shows how Clark’s mantle of Superman shapes his life, as well as the lives of those around him.

In other words, it’s the perfect pitch for the origin story that’s about to play out, based on what we know about Superman: Legacy . And what makes this choice all the more exciting is the fact that James Gunn calls this book a "strangely perfect bookend" to All-Star Superman, the comic that influenced Jack Quaid's portrayal of Superman in the Adult Swim series My Adventures with Superman.

As Pearl’s David Corenswet is set to play the new Supes , with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan joining him as Lois Lane, two of the most important leads are already in the bag. Though now with Superman for All Seasons being invoked as a key narrative of influence, the casting of Lex Luthor, Jonathan Kent, and Lana Lang should probably be watched a bit more closely.

In the world of DC Comics, it cannot be said enough that if there’s an “absolute” edition of a particular arc, it’s probably worth owning. To that same degree, using the book in question for Superman: Legacy’s genesis is a decision that just feels right. Rebuilding the cinematic world of Kal-El from the ground up is always a daunting task, which always highlights the importance of having the right source in hand.