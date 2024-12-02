Rumors Swirled The Superman Trailer Was Partially Delayed Due To Kendrick Lamar’s New Music, And James Gunn Shared His Honest Take

The Internet loves a good rumor and, lately, one involving the highly anticipated Superman reboot trailer has been making the rounds. Fans eagerly awaiting the teaser for the upcoming DC movie were taken on an unexpected detour when a post claimed the trailer’s release was delayed because James Gunn was “distracted” by Kendrick Lamar’s new album. You read that right, and, now, the filmmaker has shared his honest take on the rumor.

As absurd as it sounds, the rumor spread like wildfire, racking up over 2 million views. Never one to shy away from addressing fan chatter with a blunt response , James Gunn took to X (formerly Twitter) to clear the air in his signature no-nonsense style. The Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker reposted an account making the claim, responding:

I see less true things here every day.

Short, sharp, and very much on brand for the Superman helmer and DC Studios co-CEO .

It’s not the first time the Peacemaker creator has had to debunk wild speculation about his slate of upcoming superhero movies and DCTV show projects . Every move he makes has been under a microscope since taking the reins of DC’s new cinematic universe. Whether it’s casting decisions, script developments or in this case, trailer delays, fans and critics alike are quick to spin their own narratives when official updates are few and far between.

This rumor is especially amusing because of its connection to Kendrick Lamar’s surprise new album, GNX. Lamar, who has been dominating 2024’s rap scene, stamped his claim to rap MVP when the new music hit streaming platforms on Friday, November 22, around noon ET. The release came without warning, following a one-minute teaser snippet on YouTube that fans initially thought signaled the start of a traditional album rollout. Instead, Lamar flipped the script and dropped a 12-track album via pgLang hours later.

The new project arrives in the wake of Kendrick Lamar’s heavily publicized feud with Drake, cementing his dominance as he prepares to take center stage at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in February 2025.

Aside from that, though, James Gunn’s clapback to the wild rumor is the kind of witty, straight-to-the-point response that reminds us that not everything floating around the Internet is worth believing. In today’s world, where misinformation travels faster than the speed of Wi-Fi, it’s always a good idea to take a second and fact-check. For those itching to glimpse the new Superman, there’s no need to worry—the film is still on track for its big 2025 movie schedule debut.

And the long-awaited trailer might drop sooner than you think. Word on the street (via ComicBook ) suggests that the Slither screenwriter-turned-DC head honcho could treat fans to the first footage at CCXP 2024 in Brazil. For those keeping score, Warner Bros. has a history of using the convention for big reveals—just look back at the hype they generated for The Suicide Squad in 2020. So keep your eyes peeled; it seems like Supes is ready to take flight sooner rather than later.