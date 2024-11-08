Smallville's Tom Welling Reveals The Biggest Thing That Needs To Happen For Spinoff Series, And I'm Shocked It Hasn't Already

The DC universe may be continuing Superman’s legacy with studio CEO James Gunn’s new movie about the Man of Steel , but there’s still a Superman continuation of a different sort I’d like to see happening as well. Smallville’s Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum pitched a sequel project back in 2021 that brings their iconic characters back to life in animated form. However, the former CW actor reveals the biggest thing that needs to happen to turn this Smallville spinoff dream into a reality and I’m shocked it hasn’t happened yet.

Smallville may have ended back in 2011, but that doesn’t mean fans have forgotten Clark Kent’s incredible journey from being a farm boy in Kansas to embracing his Kryptonian heritage as the famed superhero. Last we saw of the long-running CW series, Michael Rosenbaum returned as Lex Luthor for the finale only for his antagonist character’s memory to be wiped out, setting the stage for more battles without knowing Superman’s identity. Daily Planet duo Clark and Lois were finally set to get married after seven years, but not before he flew off the roof to reveal his infamous suit.

During Comic Con Stockholm, Screen Rant spoke to Tom Welling about the latest update on his and Michael Rosenbaum’s pitched animated Smallville series. The American actor revealed there’s one frustrating thing that needs to happen in order for the proposed series to get the green light:

We want it to work. The honest answer is we have not been able to get Warner Brothers to give us the thumbs up. We need their permission. [Laughs] We haven't even gotten a response! It's the weirdest thing because it is more of a fan-driven idea. It's not going to be a blockbuster. It's not going to be a financial windfall for any of us. We all like each other, we all like working together, and if we could do it, it'd be fun. But Warner Bros. - and I'm not hating on them - they just haven't gotten back to us. It's not a priority for them. It's like a not-returning-phone-calls-thing. [laughs]

Maybe you’re thinking what I’m thinking: what’s the holdup, DC Studios?! Superhero projects are still popular with upcoming Marvel movies and shows as well as in the DC universe with The Batman and The Penguin. And how about the fact that Smallville created such a huge legacy during its ten-season run and opened doors for actors like Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, Kristin Kreuk, Justin Hartley, and more?

Clark’s origin story show immediately set a record at the then-WB by becoming the network series premiere with the most views at 8.4 million, and received Emmy and Teen Choice Awards. With Smallville building such a huge fanbase, I’m confident ratings would soar for this potential animated series. It appears that a Smallville spinoff series is not necessarily a priority due to changes occurring with DC Studios.

DC Studios became a new division in 2022 that dissolved DC Films after merging with WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc. It could be that the new studio is trying to get its footing going before taking on the proposed spinoff series. Plus, Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar want to bring their fan-favorite series back, but Tom Welling said they’ve been busy with the Netflix series Wednesday. Maybe once James Gunn’s new Superman movie soars into theaters, seeing Clark Kent pick up where he left off in Smallville after Season 10 could have fresh appeal.

There’s no word yet on what the plot of a potential Smallville spinoff series would be. When Tom Welling made a cameo in the Arrow-verse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” a twist was revealed that Clark Kent gave up his powers so he could live a normal life with his wife, Lois, and their daughters on the Kent Family farm. That twist is likely just canon to the Arrow-verse, though, and it doesn’t appear that the Smallville: Season 11 comic series will be used for inspiration considering the Lucifer actor hasn’t read it.

