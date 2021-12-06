The Boys Revealed A Second Spinoff Is On The Way Involving Andy Samberg And Rick And Morty's Justin Roiland

Just when you thought it was safe to go outside without worrying about your head exploding or your face being sliced in half by laser-vision, The Boys is giving Prime Video subscribers more over-the-top chaos to look forward to in the form of a brand-new spinoff fittingly titled Diabolical. This one is completely unrelated from the other spinoff that's currently in development, and it looks like creator Eric Kripke (along with executive producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg) put this together on the down low, as we won't be waiting very long to see it come to life. Pun intended, probably.

While it's not exactly clear what fans can look forward to seeing when Diabolical takes control of our peepers, the announcement revealed the new shortform animated series will focus on "unseen stories" from within The Boys' sordid fictional universe. Considering we've only had two seasons of actual episodes, and considering the flagship series has only dipped its toes (or whatever body parts) into the larger character pool of the comic book series, Diabolical could give streaming audiences all manner of twisted storytelling. Though probably nothing that feeds too heavily into Jensen Ackles' new Season 3 character Soldier Boy, or any other to-be-revealed characters.

To make up for the mysteries, though, Prime Video has revealed the all-star team of creators who put the eight Diabolical episodes together, including the aforementioned team of Rogen & Goldberg, as well as the comic's co-creator Garth Ennis. Check out the full list below!

Awkwafina

Garth Ennis

Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer

Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen

Simon Racioppa

Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth

Andy Samberg

Aisha Tyler

That's a veritable buffet of comedic talent who could (and will) easily make The Boys-verse even more bonkers and loopy. As the co-creator of the yet-to-cross-over Rick and Morty and Solar Opposites, Justin Roiland is destined to co-craft an unforgettable installment alongside Blark and Son's puppet maestro Ben Bayouth. Not to mention SNL and Brooklyn Nine-Nine genius Andy Samberg, who will hopefully bring some of his Lonely Island musicianship to Diabolical. The hilarious Aisha Tyler gets to show off her superfandom with her own episode, which will no doubt rock. The same goes for eps penned by Comedy Central regs Awkwafina and the Glazers. And don't sleep on Invincible and Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance writer Simon Racioppa, either.

We can only hope that at least one of these pays off The Boys' spoofy take on Marvel's What If...?, though it's understandable if rights issues make that harder to pull off. Although Eric Kripke did say in his statement below that rules aren't a thing with this kind of project, so maybe...

Surprise! We’re almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, Diabolical. We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule … just kidding, there’s no rules. They blew the doors off it, delivering eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes. You think The Boys is nuts? Wait till you see this.

You can check out Karl Urban himself sharing the news in a video that went public during Prime Video's virtual panels for CCXP Worlds 2021

Without a premiere date set just yet, it's likely Diabolical will have The Boys fans ranting and raving at some point early in 2022. Until we find out more, you can check out the first two seasons on Prime Video now, as well as peeping out all the premieres dates for everything set to arrive in the new year.