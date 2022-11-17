1899 Cast: Where You May Know The Stars Of Netflix's Fantasy Drama

There are an astounding amount of cases on record of travelers by ships or by aircraft going missing in the Bermuda Triangle — a region in the Atlantic Ocean between Miami, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico with a bizarre history that continues to fascinate connoisseurs of the paranormal. Yet, have you ever imagined — if the strange stories surrounding it are true — how many people have disappeared in this legendary spot without being recorded or remembered? Perhaps the diverse ensemble of characters from the new Netflix TV show ,1899, could be considered a fictionalized tribute to those forgotten souls.

From European duo Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese — the creators of Netflix’s hit, German-language sci-fi series about time travel, Dark — this new drama follows the international passengers of a steamboat headed for the United States. However, the discovery of a long-lost ship called the Prometheus prompts the vessel to take a detour which leads to a series of unusual circumstances that causes every person on board to question where they really are and, more importantly, their safety. Before (or, perhaps, after) you meet the lost souls from this eight-episode limited series, allows us to introduce you to the actors who play them in the 1899 cast — starting with our ship’s captain.

Andreas Pietschmann (Eyk)

After playing “The Stranger” on Dark, Andreas Piteschmann reunites with Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese to play the captain of the Kerberos, Eyk, in Netflix’s 1899 cast. Other more recent Netflix exclusive projects starring the German actor — who once also appeared in the international cast of the 2012 TV movie, Mary of Nazareth, as Jesus Christ — was the revenge thriller, Kitz, and crime drama, The Perfect Mother, in 2021.

Emily Beecham (Maura Franklin)

As English medical student Maura, we have English actor Emily Beecham, who is no stranger to freaky thrillers like 1899, having made her feature length debut in the zombie movie sequel, 28 Weeks Later, in 2007. The Into the Badlands star’s more recent, notable feature-length acting credits include the Coen Brothers’ 2015 comedy Hail, Caesar! and her role in Disney’s Cruella cast as the title character’s impoverished mother, Catherine de Vil.

Aneurin Barnard (Daniel)

Daniel — whose presence on the Kerberos arises suspicion — is played by Aneurin Barnard, who has already starred in a number of acclaimed period pieces, such as the 2016 miniseries War & Peace with Lily James, as well as Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed war film, Dunkirk, from the following year. The Welsh actor also appeared in the 2015 crime biopic, Legend, starring Tom Hardy as the Kray Brothers, literary adaptations The Goldfinch from 2019 and The Personal History of David Copperfield in 2020, and Season 6 of Netflix’s Peaky Blinders as Doctor Holford.

Miguel Bernardeau (Ángel)

Spanish aristocrat Ángel is played by Miguel Bernardeau — yet another established Netflix star, having played Guzmán Nunier on the dark coming-of-age drama, Elite. He also appeared on HBO Max’s Spanish-language drama, Everything Else, and has been cast as the lead of Amazon Prime’s upcoming Zorro series.

José Pimentão (Ramiro)

Playing Ángel’s supposed brother — a priest named Ramiro — is José Pimentão, who is best known for the 2017 period romance, Al Berto, and his starring role on a drama that ran for 200 episodes within a two-year period, called Valor da Vida. The Portuguese actor also had a starring role on Teorias da Conspiração and several notable short films, such as Eva from 2019.

Fflyn Edwards (The Boy)

As an anonymous, silent young passenger put in Maura’s care, we have Fflyn Edwards, who debuted just a couple of years ago as the star of BBC’s series adaptation of Jenny Nimmo’s fantasy novel, The Snow Spider. The young British actor went on to appear in a short film from 2021 called Her Majesty and the Samantha Morton-led Liz Evans biopic, Save the Cinema, in 2022.

Mathilde Ollivier (Clémence)

Newly married Frenchwoman Clémence is played by up-and-coming French actor Mathilde Ollivier, who last starred in a period horror drama when she played Chloe in 2018’s World War II-era "zombie" flick, Overlord. In 2020, she starred alongside Alicia Silverstone and Tom Everett Scott in the dysfunctional family comedy Sister of the Groom, appeared in Hulu’s action-packed time loop comedy, Boss Level, with Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson in 2021, and produced the documentary The Uptight Woman.

Jonas Bloquet (Lucien)

As Clémence’s husband, Lucien, we have French actor Jonas Bloquet, who last starred in a period horror drama when he played Frenchie in 2018’s The Conjuring Universe installment, The Nun. Earlier in his career, he starred alongside Kevin Costner and Hailee Steinfeld in the 2014 action-thriller, 3 Days to Kill, and made an appearance in Luc Besson’s 2017 sci-fi adventure, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

Clara Rosager (Tove)

Pregnant, Danish immigrant Tove on 1899 is actually Clara Rosager’s second major role on an international Netflix original sci-fi series, after playing Sarah on The Rain, which takes place in a post-apocalyptic Denmark ravaged by a mysterious virus. Also in 2022, the actor and model — who also stars on the Patrick Dempsey-led international drama Devils — appeared alongside Academy Award winner Jared Leto in the Sony-produced, vampiric Marvel movie, Morbius.

Lucas Lynggard Tønnesen (Krester)

Clara Rosager’s The Rain co-star, Lucas Lynggard Tønnesen, plays Tove’s younger brother, Krester, on 1899. Also in 2022, the young actor -- whose first major role on a TV show was the adventurous fantasy, Tidsrejsen -- starred in a more grounded Netflix exclusive series: the recent revival of the Danish political drama, Borgen.

Alexandre Willaume (Anker)

Tove and Krester’s father, Anker, is played by Jonas Bloquet’s fellow Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets co-star, Alexandre Willaume, whose previous Netflix exclusive credits include the action-packed historical series, The Last Kingdom, the acclaimed family dramedy, Rita, and the supernatural mystery drama from 2020, Equinox. He is also known for 2018’s Tomb Raider reboot with Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander, Amazon Prime’s The Wheel of Time cast as Thom Merrilin, and the 2022 Shudder original horror flick, Moloch.

Maria Erwolter (Iben)

Anker’s devoutly religious wife, Iben, who dreams of establishing her own church with her family once they reach the United States, is played by Maria Erwolter, who is know for starring in one of the best Netflix original horror movies, The Ritual from 2017. She made her acting debut is one of the best Mads Mikkelsen movies, 2004’s Pusher II, from writer and director Nicolas Winding Refn, and will next star in another international Netflix exclusive series called Copenhagen Cowboy.

Rosalie Craig (Virginia)

As single traveler and social butterfly Virginia, we have Rosalie Craig, who is best known for her award-winning performances in stage productions of The Light Princess in 2013 and, more recently, Company, in 2018. The English actor, who leant her voice to Sherlock Gnomes, is also a Netflix staple, having appeared on Lovesick, in The Queen’s Gambit cast, and in the 2022 miniseries, Anatomy of a Scandal.

Isabella Wei (Ling Yi)

As Ling Yi — a teenager who boards the Kerberos dressed as a Geisha — we have Isabella Wei. The Hong Kong-born actor is making her official screen acting debut in the 1899 cast.

Gabby Wong (Yuk Je)

As Ling Yi’s travel companion and supposed servant, Yuk Je, we have fellow Hong Kong native Gabby Wong — yet another 1899 cast member who got her start as a theatre performer, with productions of Othello, among other classics. Some may recognize her from the Amazon Prime exclusive limited crime thriller series, White Dragon, and she is also part of the Star Wars universe, having appeared in 2016’s Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as resistance pilot Gold Nine.

Maciej Musial (Olek)

As Olek — one of the Kerberos’ young coal trimmers — we have Maciej Musial who, like his character, is from Poland, where he began his acting career when he was a teenager. Curiously, 1899 actually marks his second time starring on a Netflix TV show named after the year in which it takes place, after the 2018 political miniseries, 1983, and also his third show exclusive to the platform after that and The Witcher — the hit fantasy adventure series based on the books by Andrzej Sapkowski, on which he appears as Sir Lazlo.

Yann Gael (Jérôme)

Jérôme is a stowaway struggling keep a low profile while on board the Kerberos who is played by Yann Gael. The French-Cameroonian actor’s previous Netflix original credits include an episode of the second season of Paris-set, romantic comedy series The Hookup Plan, and one half of the titular duo from Sakho & Mangane — a Senegal-based crime procedural with a unique supernatural twist. Those with a Shudder subscription can check him out as the lead of a non-horror movie exclusive to Shudder called Saloum.

Will these travelers from various places all over the world desperate for a fresh start in the United States be able to find the new beginning they long for? Will they be able to survive the strange, mind-bending circumstances haunting the Kerberos? Perhaps most importantly, will they be able to survive each other? See for yourself, if you have not already, and stream 1899 on Netflix (opens in new tab) now.