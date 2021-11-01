The MCU Filmed Its First Sex Scene For Eternals, And Director Chloé Zhao Explains Why

As Marvel enters Phase Four, the new films have been pushing boundaries in diverse ways. Eternals is already following that strategy by debuting the MCU’s first gay protagonist, but there’s more going on in the anticipated film. The Marvel blockbuster will also feature the MCU’s first foray into some sensitive adult situations, thanks to director Chloé Zhao. The Eternals filmmaker recently revealed what led to Marvel’s first sex scene in the ensemble film.

Having an intimate moment between characters does seem plausible given the possible love triangle in Eternals. Of course, Chloé Zhao didn’t reveal who will be involved in the love scene. The love undertones are forecasting for something special to happen given Zhao’s visionary filmmaking. The Oscar winner told IndieWire about what the sex scene will mean for the overall MCU.

From that moment to what you see onscreen, there was definitely a lot of discussion about how to do it. But I think the desire to do something different is a very natural desire for where Marvel Studios is right now. I think it’s like Westerns coming into the revisionist period of the ’70s. I think it’s happening to superhero films — or at least we’re on the edge of that. And so, these scenes just started to happen naturally.

As Chloé Zhao pointed out, the next phase of Marvel will set the tone for the next decade. So, incorporating some adult circumstances will allow for the MCU to mature and grow with their audiences. Zhao revealed the scene was in the script before she boarded Eternals. So, Marvel has been planning this shift for a while. The Nomadland director revealed what it was like shooting such an intimate moment for the superhero film.

For us to be able to show two people who love each other, not just emotionally and intellectually but also physically, and to have a sex scene that will be seen by a lot of people that shows their love and compassion and gentleness — I think it’s a really beautiful thing.

If Nomadland is any indication, Chloé Zhao filmed a scene that respects both the actors and moviegoers. Connecting on that many levels seemed to fall in line with the god-like status of the Eternals. Referring to the sex scene as “a really beautiful thing” painted something special audiences can look forward to.

Eternals is shaping up to be a film of many first for the MCU despite the mixed reception it has received. Showcasing an intimate scene between two characters proves Marvel is thinking about the long game. Hopefully, this and an exceptional story will translate to box office success. Moviegoers will have to wait to see the love scene until the Marvel ensemble film hits theaters on Nov. 5.