The Suicide Squad’s Idris Elba Reveals The Bloodsport Story That ‘Needs To Happen’ On Screen

The DC Extended Universe is known for its wild twists, both on and offscreen. One of the recent big hits from the shared universe was James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which was an R-rated reboot of the villain-centric DC movie . The cast featured new and returning faces, including Idris Elba as Bloodsport. And Elba recently revealed the Bloodsport story that “needs to happen” on screen.

While he was originally rumored to be playing Will Smith’s character Deadshot, Idris Elba eventually debuted as Bloodsport in The Suicide Squad. He became the titular team’s new leader in the process, and was one of the few members of Task Force X to survive their adventure. Elba recently spoke to Variety about possibly returning to the DCEU, and mentioned one narrative he’d like to see play out. As he put it,

I would definitely like to tell the Superman story. There's no doubt. Bloodsport versus Superman. It needs to happen.

Same, though. Despite Henry Cavill having been missing from the DC Extended Universe for years now, Bloodsport’s backstory in The Suicide Squad revealed that the villain ended up imprisoned in Belle Reve for shooting the Man of Steel with a Kryptonite bullet . While it was only one quick line of dialogue, both Idris Elba and audiences have agreed that they’d like to see that conflict play out in live-action. We’ll just have to wait and see what Warner Bros. has up its sleeve.

Idris Elba’s comments to Variety come as he’s promoting his new movie Beast, which sees him face off against a Lion. Eventually the conversation turned to his comic book roles, as he’s got ongoing parts in both the MCU and DCEU. And after leading the cast of The Suicide Squad, moviegoers are definitely curious about when we’ll see Elba’s Bloodsport again.

While the DCEU is known for its crossover stories, it certainly seems like a possibility that we’ll be seeing Idris Elba’s Bloodsport again– with or without Superman. After all, his co-star John Cena got to reprise his role as the lead of the Peacemaker series. So even if another movie appearance doesn’t happen for Elba’s character, perhaps he’ll get to appear on the small screen sometime in the future. Fingers crossed.

Of course, the biggest obstacle in seeing Bloodsport and Superman face off in the DC Extended Universe may come from none other than Henry Cavill. As previously mentioned, he hasn’t filmed anything as the Man of Steel since wrapping his work on Justice League’s theatrical cut. This includes opportunities like cameos in Shazam! and Peacemaker ’s finale . It’s unclear if Cavill will ever return to the role, which ultimately started the entire shared universe.