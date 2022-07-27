Trolling Of Amber Heard Publicly Continues With Comic-Con Goer Dressed As Aquaman's Mera With A Poop Hat On

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s legal battle lasted for years, but things really heated up when the two met in court in Virginia for their defamation cases. The verdict largely sided with Depp , and his ex-wife was asked to pay a whopping $10 million dollars. The court of public opinion also came down on the Aquaman actress, especially on social media. And the trolling of Amber Heard publicly continues as a Comic-Con attendee dressed as her DC character Mera… with a poop hat on.

The public had already been following Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's messy divorce proceedings. But with cameras in the courtroom in Virginia , fans were able to dissect every moment that occurred. Heard and her reps have cited the overwhelming response on social media, even claiming that some of the online hate came from bots . The fallout has continued after the verdict was revealed, with some folks openly mocking the actress. Case in point: San Diego Comic-Con, where one attendee did a Mera cosplay making fun of that infamous Amber Heard poop story . Check it out for yourself below, courtesy of Twitter .

That’s certainly one way to get your message out. Clearly this individual is not a fan of Amber Heard. In fact, he’s seemingly planning on boycotting Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom altogether thanks to her upcoming role as Mera. We’ll just have to see if this type of sentiment actually has an effect on the upcoming DC blockbuster’s box office performance.

The above image came from outside of San Diego Comic-Con, which occurred last week. Folks doing cosplay is pretty standard behavior for the convention, although this one had a specific message including a picket sign. While he seemed to be alone in his efforts, the anti-Amber Heard sentiment is something that is all over social media outlets like TikTok and Instagram.

Amber Heard’s role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been the subject of some controversy for years now, ever since Johnny Depp was asked to step down from his role as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise. A popular online petition was started , which currently has over 4 million signatures on Change.Org .

As far as what Mera is actually up to in Aquaman 2, that’s currently unclear. But testimony during the defamation trial may have spoiled some of the contents of James Wan’s upcoming sequel. It sounds like Amber Heard will have a much smaller role this time around, but we’ll have to wait and see when the DC flick hits theaters.