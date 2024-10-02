Venom Is Roasting People On Twitter Ahead Of The Last Dance, And It’s Pretty Savage

After Madame Web disappointed, Sony’s Spider-Verse is coming back swinging this fall, with not one, but two upcoming Spider-Man movies . Will Spider-Man himself actually ever show up and face off against Tom Hardy’s Venom? I guess we’ll find out once the Venom 3 release date arrives this October. And as audiences await the final installment in the trilogy, Venom himself has been taking the time to show off his slimy personality by roasting Twitter users.

As tickets for Venom 3 officially went online on Tuesday, the movie’s X (formerly known as Twitter) account was taken over by the symbiote asking for fans to volunteer to be roasted. As you can imagine, he got mean. Check out one response:

You will never be happy :) https://t.co/Xjcn98huqiOctober 1, 2024

Fans were given the opportunity to interact with Venom on social media by telling the account to “Roast Me” on the site. While Venom went general in some cases, he also got personal on other responses, such as this one:

your mom already did when she named you Bran. https://t.co/LJjjVlgxAZOctober 1, 2024

Venom is certainly known for his hilarious, but rather twisted quips throughout the Venom movies thus far. Remember when he threatens someone they will be “a turd in the wind” once he’s done with them? Classic. Here’s another funny roast:

Daddy? Are you lacking a father figure? https://t.co/InXRwVod6DOctober 1, 2024

Venom: The Last Dance tickets have become available to purchase ahead of the movie hitting theaters later in October. The final Venom 3 trailer came out a few weeks ago to reveal the film’s main villain, along with a lot of symbiotes and Tom Hardy getting peed on. As this roast reminds us, Venom isn’t the most charming of Marvel characters:

You’re doing great! At professional idiocy… https://t.co/iuv8hhohP2October 1, 2024

In the upcoming comic book movie, Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock and his symbiote friend will be on the run from other aliens like Venom to take over the planet following the events of the Spider-Man: No Way Home end credits scene . The X takeover is a good reminder that Venom is the kind of friend you’d need a thick skin to hang out with.

I can’t support anyone with a mirror selfie profile pic, sorry. https://t.co/tSfXdbYAskOctober 1, 2024

If you weren’t aware, Venom has been voiced by Tom Hardy in all three Venom movies. The new movie will also feature Chiwetel Ejifor as a military soldier hunting down Eddie and Venom, along with Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu and Stephen Graham. The film is based on a story by Kelly Marcel and Hardy, and is directed by Marcel after the filmmaker previously wrote the other two movies.

you're the reason not just anyone should be able to get a blue check https://t.co/E3VQaEEXz7October 1, 2024

Per Venom’s X roast, lots of fans are already nabbing their tickets ahead of the movie’s release date. Last week, Box Office Pro projected the movie will open at a record opening weekend of $80 to $120 million on the domestic front. If it does, it could place Venom 3 among some of the highest earning movies of the year. Here’s one more roast for Dolby:

i'd roast you but you wouldn't be able to hear it over your loud sound system https://t.co/k9kncEyzAfOctober 1, 2024