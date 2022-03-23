Wait, Is Superman And Lois Setting Up A Unexpected Romance in Season 2?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Superman & Lois episode “Into Oblivion.” Read at your own risk!

Superman & Lois really kicked things into high gear in the back half of Season 2, as more and more shocking twists continue to happen. This week featured Lois’ sister Lucy betraying their father Sam, Jordan still struggling with how to cope with Sarah's fling that she had at summer camp, and Jonathan nearly dying trying to fight a guy hopped up on an X-Kryptonite inhaler. Plus, it looks like Clark will apparently go missing next week, and Bizarro might really be dead. What really caught my eye most about the next episode, however, is the unexpected romance that may blossom.

The synopsis for next week’s episode, called “30 Days And 30 Nights,” is available, and it contains a clue that two singles in Smallville might have some sparks flying. Read the synopsis below, and note the line about the suspicion that two characters might get cozy with each other:

IT'S ELECTION DAY - Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) thanks Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) for sticking up for Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) when one of the football players mother's starts dogging him for getting football season cancelled. Meanwhile, Jordan's (Alex Garfin) unexpected departure on the mayoral election day leaves Sarah (Inde Navarrette) rattled. Lastly, Natalie (Taylor Buck) and Sarah wonder if they notice a spark between John Henry (Wolé Parks) and Lana.

Apparently, there may be something happening to give Natalie and Sarah reason to suspect that John Henry Irons (who joined the show in Season 1 as Steel and not a Luthor family member ) and Lana could be flirting a bit. I can’t say that’s something I thought Superman & Lois had in store, and I’m struggling to remember a time I even saw these two characters interact.

Not that it would’ve mattered if the two met prior to now, as Lana was still with Kyle until she learned about his infidelity. Now that the two are on the road to divorce, it seems like Lana is single and potentially ready to mingle despite her upcoming mayoral election. I’m also assuming that John is game, even though he only just got home from the hospital this latest episode.

Don’t get me wrong, I like the idea of Lana and John dating, but it might open up a can of worms for Superman & Lois. John lives on the Kent property, and the Lana of this show isn’t aware that her ex-boyfriend and current friend is Superman. I'm assuming it wouldn’t take more than a couple of nights over at his place to expose that mystery, and then Sarah could learn about Jordan’s powers not long after.

It also leaves a question of what’s next for Kyle’s character if he’s unable to reconcile with Lana and get his family back. I’m not sure there’s much room for him to carry a story as well, but I won’t presume to know what the Superman & Lois writers have planned. It’s even possible this tease will amount to nothing. Even so, I’m intrigued by the potential of this relationship, and I’m just hoping this doesn’t pave the way for Lana to actually be a different Superman character than she seems, and this turn out to be another switcheroo we never saw coming.