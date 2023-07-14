What’s Going On With James Gunn’s Mermaid Emojis? We Have Some Wild Theories, and Aquaman And Superman Legacy Are Involved

Emojis are a pretty flexible method of communication in this age of digital information. Some even think that they’re a proper source material for potential blockbuster animated movies, but we’re going to let that sleeping dog lie for the moment. I bring up the subject of emojis because Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn has been using the mermaid emoji quite a bit lately, and no one truly knows why.

So clearly, in the absence of answers, it’s time for some good hearted, yet wild, speculation about those upcoming DC movies. Admittedly, we here at CinemaBlend have been coming up with some theories as to why Gunn has been using that mermaid emoji in his social media messages about Superman: Legacy. Which of course takes a turn into Aquaman territory.

As the co-CEO of DC Films is gearing up to build a new foundation with Chapter 1 - "Gods and Monsters," there’s some key properties that could be hinted at through this random cartoon of a male mythological creature. Here’s our own Hannah Saulic with her take on what this small token could mean for the big picture:

Before we go any further, I truly dig our theory that James Gunn is stumping for Barbie. Not only because John Cena’s merman creature is something I can’t wait to see in action, but also because a future gag about this appearance on an episode of Peacemaker could be killer.

Picture it: Cena, decked out in full Peacemaker gear, wasting some dudes to the tune of “Barbie Girl.” You could print money with such a joke, and that’s the sort of tone that Hannah’s aiming for with these “theories,” which are, again, wild speculation for the sake of fun. Though knowing The Suicide Squad helmer's relationship with music, that sort of scenario isn't out of reach.

On the other hand, if Warner Bros. really wanted to reset the DC Timeline with the Barbie movie, I don’t think most people would have an objection. It’d be the ultimate testament to imagination, and would give the recent inclusion of the G.I. Joe franchise in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ ending a run for its crossover money.

Speaking of crossovers, there is a connection to James Gunn's Peacemaker that might connect to Superman: Legacy. Since the Troma vet has teased both the inclusion of a Peacemaker regular, as well as more of the character Vigilante in the future, this Metropolis based reboot just might be where we see Freddie Stroma's awkward hero.

There is a very serious theory that we've included among this rundown of fun and goofy "what ifs," which also links to Vigilante. Since his usage of that same emoji signifies "happy, sad, and everything in-between." It's a statement of both everything and nothing, which seems like another way of James Gunn politely trolling the audience with anything he says.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

It's pretty heavy stuff, and to balance that out, let's turn back for one last fun theory that isn't too serious. It's probably the most entertaining out of the bunch, as Ms. Saulic theorizes that Gunn's obsessed with the merman emoji is a supposed sign of his love for the Aquaman franchise.

When you're the undisputed king of the DC Extended Universe box office, and you also just happen to be Jason Momoa at the same time, it’s a good place to be in life. So maybe our gag about Gunn being fixated on that fact is secretly the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director challenging himself. Trying to overtake the success of Aquaman's massive grosses would naturally be a goal for James Gunn to aim for.

Based on what he's put out into the world in connection to his efforts to steer the DC Films ship, quality is a goal that you don't need to create a crazy theory to pick up on. We've still got a bit of a wait for Superman: Legacy's intended release date, which is currently set for July 11, 2025. So the truth of this mermaid mystery might be something that's solved closer to that hotly anticipated picture's release.

But if you want to walk down DCEU memory lane, and you're a Max subscription holder, you can revisit movies like Shazam! Fury of the Gods, as well as Aquaman, in the comfort of your own home. And for those of you counting the days, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be in theaters on December 20th.