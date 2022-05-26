Why The Flash's Latest Heartbreaking Moment Might Create An Unexpected Villain

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Flash Season 8, “The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen.” Read at your own risk!

The Flash sent Barry on a race against time as his own biology aged thanks to a mad scientist. Between all that and Iris’ continued absence, Caitlin was able to keep a low profile and continue her plan to revive Frost following her death . That all ended when Barry heard from Caitlin’s mother and went to her apartment for one of the most heartbreaking moments of the season. The moment was so sad, and I have a hunch that it might’ve created an unexpected villain for Season 8.

Barry discovered that Caitlin lied about leaving Central City to stay with her mother, and found her in her apartment not long after. The Flash’s hero confronted a shocked Caitlin, who tried to explain that she had a good idea on how she could bring Frost back to life. Caitlin even told Barry that if she can pull this off, there’s a chance she can bring his mother back too. Barry had sadness in his eyes, but not because he wanted Caitlin to bring back his mother. He realized that Caitlin was on a dangerous path and used his powers to destroy all her resources to presumably make Frost’s resurrection impossible.

The Arrowverse has had middling success with resurrection, so it’s not like Barry made the wrong call. Caitlin might certainly think that, though, and judging by the look in her eye, I think there’s a possibility that she’ll be out for vengeance after Barry destroyed her best chance at bringing her back from the dead. A level-headed Caitlin might’ve understood Barry’s perspective and ultimately encouraged him to destroy her work, but Caitlin clearly wasn’t thinking like herself.

It’s possible that Caitlin’s mind is being corrupted by some unseen villain, though I think it’s more likely that The Flash character is just grief-stricken. Caitlin expressed a deep determination to bring Frost back since her death, to the point that she was able to squash her beef with Chillblaine and get his help for her plan. Wasn’t it weird that Chillblaine wasn’t around, and is it possible that Barry only thinks he destroyed Caitlin’s stuff?

Caitlin Snow is one of the smartest members of Team Flash, so I could buy that she’d ultimately realize Barry would discover what she was up to before it happened. Caitlin was upset about what occurred between her and her friend, but Barry’s rejection could be the source of her anger and sadness more than him actually derailing her plans. If the Speed Force could be evil , why not Caitlin?

I’m not sure where The Flash is headed with this storyline, and it’s possible the Arrowverse show ultimately balks on making Caitlin a villain. At the same time, I feel strongly that she might try and exact some vengeance on Barry for this. That’s especially true if he truly ruined her chances at bringing Frost back, and I can only imagine how Caitlin could hit back at Barry after this. Could this be how Grant Gustin exits the show ? If so, at least the show has worthy successors waiting in the wings for a potential spinoff.