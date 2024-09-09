A Lot Of Fans Don’t Actually Want Henry Cavill As Wolverine, And I Think They Have Some Better X-Men Ideas

Marvel Studios’ most recent flick, Deadpool & Wolverine, shattered box office records and surprised audiences with unexpected cameos . One was from Henry Cavill, who appeared as the long-rumored and lovingly nicknamed CavillRine in what was a fun moment. Still, not everyone is on board with the idea of the veteran Justice League star taking over the adamantium claws from Hugh Jackman as the beloved Canadian-born Weapon X. Still, many fans have some other pretty good X-Men ideas that I’m all for.

One of the Reddit conversations that caught fire shows how divided fans are. While many love Henry Cavill's short appearance as Logan, there’s a strong sentiment that he might not be the right fit for Wolvie. As a result, users began presenting some alternative—and quite interesting—ideas. One Redditor, @LastGuitarHero, summed up the debate perfectly, saying:

Why not have Cavill play Sabertooth? That would actually be dope as hell. And don’t kill him off, give them both a bigger threat to take out together, and THEN one last 1 on 1 fight.

Sabertooth is an exciting idea. And, hey, after the announcement of Rober Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, it's conceivable to see someone like the Man of Steel star with such a small role, returning as a villain.

Unsurprisingly, some fans think Henry Cavill would be better suited for other roles in the X-Men universe. One user, @Not_Naz, made a suggestion that I could see:

I'd honestly prefer if he play Cyclops.

Scott Summers didn't get the attention he deserved in the Fox movies. Cyclops, the leader of the X-Men, would be an excellent fit for the Argylle alum. His strong presence, good looks and ability to embody a serious, no-nonsense leader make him a good match for Summers. If you're a comic book reader, you know that Cyclops is a fascinating character, and The Man From U.N.C.L.E. actor has the charisma to portray the character in a way that does him justice.

Though The Witcher veteran is beloved by fans and has the action-star (mutton) chops, there’s still hesitation about him being the right fit for Wolverine. @MrGamgeeReddit made a thoughtful argument:

I love Cavill and I think it’s possible he could make a good Wolverine but I don’t want or expect him to be cast as the next actor to carry the claws for multiple movies. Hugh gave us more than we could have asked for and I will continue to root for him in future appearances but I would love to see a much shorter, stockier, unknown actor build his career around the role.

This taps into a long-standing preference among some fans for a Wolverine that aligns more closely with his comic book depiction. Wolvie has always been portrayed as a gritty, stocky figure, far from the towering physique Henry Cavill is known for possessing.

There's a lot I hope the powers that be consider whenever the Marvel Cinematic Universe decides to recast Wolverine. Selecting an unknown and allowing them to grow into the part is the right move. However, if a big celebrity has to take up the mantle, one hilarious suggestion came from @Ahaucan that I would die to see. They jokingly remarked:

I’d rather see Danny DeVito NGL.

Okay, we all know that’s just a joke, but it's a reminder of how difficult it will be to fill Hugh Jackman’s yellow suit. Whoever takes on the role must live up to Jackman’s legacy and capture the raw, animalistic essence that has made Wolverine a fan favorite.

While Henry Cavill might not be everyone’s top pick for Wolverine, his involvement in any capacity would be a significant win for the franchise. For now, the debate rages on.