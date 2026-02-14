Halle Berry Recalls Confronting Director Bryan Singer While Filming X-Men 2: ‘That Guy Deserved It’

Years before shared universes like the MCU and DCEU were launched, the X-Men movies were among the few film series helping to popularize the superhero film genre. Bryan Singer directed the first two installments, then later returned for Days of Future Past and Apocalypse. That means he’s worked with Halle Berry three times, but it wasn’t always smooth sailing with them. The Storm actress clashed with Singer on several occasions, and she most recently recalled confronting him during the filming of X2: X-Men United.

Halle Berry has making the press rounds with Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo to promote their new 2026 movie Crime 101, which is now playing in theaters. In their interview with EW, she was asked if she ever had a chance to stand up for herself in real life reminiscent of what her Crime 101 character does in a crucial scene (no spoilers here). Berry brought up when she told Bryan Singer “just where to go and how to get there” while working on the second X-Men movie, continuing:

Everybody was mad, but they all said to me, 'Halle, you go tell 'em,' because they knew I would. And it's one of the greatest days on a set, telling someone who was wronging the entire crew, the entire cast, exactly where to go. And then I got on a plane and flew home with my X-Men suit on.

Halle Berry didn’t provide any specific details about what happened during this confrontation, though it was clearly a fulfilling experience for her. However, back in 2020, it was reported that she and other actors on X2: X-Men United came to Singer and threatened to quit if producer Tom DeSanto, who called for production to be paused after Hugh Jackman was injured while performing a stunt, was removed from the set. Nightcrawler actor Alan Cumming also recalled how Berry told Singer he could “kiss my Black ass” after he was angered over the cast members confronting him.

After Halle Berry recalled this moment during the Crime 101 interview, Mark Ruffalo said it was the “best story,” to which she said:

I’m sorry, that guy deserved it.

Halle Berry isn’t the only X-Men actor who’s had issues with Bryan Singer, even ignoring the multiple lawsuits claiming he sexually assaulted minors. Olivia Munn, who played Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse, detailed her struggles with Singer stemming from his lengthy absence during the middle of filming. Sophie Turner, who played Jean Grey in the same movie, said her time working with the director was “unpleasant,” and Mystique actress Jennifer Lawrence mentioned him once while talking about the “emotional men” and “biggest hissy fits thrown on set” she’s seen working on movies.

Bryan Singer hasn’t directed a movie since 2018’s Bohemian Rhapsody, although he was replaced late in the production by Dexter Fletcher due to repeated absences and conflicts with the cast and crew. As for Halle Berry, although she won’t reprise Storm in Avengers: Doomsday, she is set to team up with Djimon Hounsou in the thriller Red Card.