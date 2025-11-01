Jennifer Lawrence On The Funny Reactions Her Nephew Had When She Tried To Tell Him She Played Mystique In X-Men

Jennifer Lawrence has been in a slew of movies and franchises that have captivated fans. She’s part of the Hunger Games cast. She famously donned the blue Mystique makeup for X-Men. She recently bared all for the R-rated romp No Hard Feelings. She' even landed Oscar nominations and critical acclaim for Winter’s Bone, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy. You know who is not impressed about any of this? Her nephew.

Lawrence recounted the hilarious story during a stint on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon when Bear was only 4-years-old. It's all love for her adorable nephew Bear, but she said that when she would tell him as a young Tyke she played Mystique, his response was less-than-optimal.

He’s obsessed with X-Men. Obsessed. And I’m like, ‘Bear, I’m an X-Men.’ And he’s like, ‘No, da real X-Men.’ And It’s like the most infuriating.

I've always found Jennifer Lawrence to be a very funny actress, and this story highlights how she can craft a narrative that's part adorable and part bringing out her most eye-roll-inducing self. It does seem as if there were some lingering hurt feelings due to Bear's nonchalance, and during the episode of The Tonight Show we got to see this became a regular occurrence in the relationship between the actress and her nephew.

Take a look at the clip, which has been running around again on Instagram, below.

Poor thing, Lawrence literally had to pee in a funnel to make that character happen, and she got no respect for it from her nephew whatsoever. Tough.

Honestly, Bear was a frequent topic of conversation when Jennifer Lawrence was also shooting the Hunger Games. He's actually in the infamous ending scene in Mockingjay -Part 2 in which Peeta and Katniss get a "happy" ending (of sorts). Bear apparently bonded with Josh Hutcherson while filming and the shoot went pretty well.

Yet, Lawrence admitted her nephew hit a wall afterward when he found out he was visiting Aunt, and was concerned she was going to put him to work again.

When I was on the phone with the producer for this, I was telling this story and she heard Bear go, ‘[lip trill].’ He’s like going through a thing. He doesn’t like my work. He was in The Hunger Games. In the last, the epilogue, like the last, you know whatever. Blah, blah, blah. The end. Played my kid. So, he’s on his way to visit me and he goes, ‘Dad, do I have to be in dis one?’

Mockingjay-Part 2 came out a whopping 10 years ago -- I know, even Hutcherson could hardly believe it -- so I assume Bear is no longer going on about disbelieving his Aunt threw on some blue paint for a series of extremely popular Marvel movies. Still, this story stands the test of time, and I bet comes up at the family holiday dinner table from time to time. Poor kid.