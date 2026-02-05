Rumors Keep Rolling Around About Halle Berry In Doomsday, And Chris Hemsworth Told Us The 'Weather' Reason Storm And Thor Need To Team Up

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly expanding, through the release of projects in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While there are plenty of exciting projects, the most anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is The Russo Brothers' Avengers: Doomsday. There are plenty of fans who have been hoping Halle Berry returns as Storm in that project, and Chris Hemsworth told CinemaBlend why he would love to have a crossover with Thor.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is super limited, so there are countless rumors about what might be included. The Doomsday cast announcement revealed entire teams of heroes that will appear, including a number of OGs from the X-Men movies. As you can see in the above video, during a conversation with CinemaBlend about their movie Crime 101, Hemsworth and Berry were asked if Thor would see Storm as "stealing his thunder" in a potential crossover. The response was the following:

Chris Hemsworth: [Laughing] To help me summon the storms.

[Laughing] To help me summon the storms. Halle Berry: [Laughing]

[Laughing] Chris Hemsworth : No, I was bummed.

: No, I was bummed. CinemaBlend : Really?

: Really? Chris Hemsworth: Yeah.

The God of Thunder can have a big ego at times, but Chris Hemsworth would actually have loved to have worked with Halle Berry's Storm in the MCU. It would be fascinating to see how these characters interact, as well as how their weather-related powers work together. Alas, it doesn't look like it's actually going to happen in Doomsday.

The Extraction actor further spoke about why he thinks that Thor would actually appreciate seeing the Weather Witch at work, rather than being mad about it. In his words:

I don't know, I think he'd be—I think he'd be like, 'Oh, we're the same. We have something in common, the incredible wielding of the weather patterns talent.'

After hearing Hemsworth's comments, I'm even more bummed that Halle Berry won't be appearing on Avengers: Doomsday. The actress has repeatedly denied returning as Storm, although some fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are still holding out hope. And these two actors' chemistry is only increasing the chatter online.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, and X-Men franchise. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

Indeed, Hemsworth and Berry's reactions to these crossover talks have some fans convinced they might be keeping a secret. The Oscar-winning actress weighed in on the chatter with CinemaBlend, questioning if Storm and Thor's similarities are the reason her character wasn't chosen to join the fun of Doomsday. She mused:

Maybe that's why she's not there. They don't need her.

Despite Halle Berry's insistence that she's not playing Storm in the next Avengers movie, the chatter hasn't slowed down as she and Hemsworth promoted their new movie together. Even Andy Cohen tried to get them to admit she'll be back for Doomsday. While it doesn't look like that's happening, Chris Hemsworth personally offered her an invitation to join Secret Wars. In his words:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Everyone wants you in it. You’ve gotta come and just hang out with us. You've got to accept it. I'm inviting you.

I have a feeling the discourse about Halle Berry possibly returning as Storm is not going to slow down until the next two Avengers movies are shot and released. But it's fun to imagine what her interactions with Thor could look like.

We'll be getting some answers when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release. But moviegoers can see Berry and Hemsworth on the big screen on February 13th.