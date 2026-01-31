Seeing Halle Berry And Chris Hemsworth’s Reactions When Asked If She'd Play Storm Again Make Me Wonder If She's In Avengers: Doomsday

Sure, the Avengers: Doomsday cast is already stacked with 26 Marvel heroes confirmed to be on the roster to duke it out against Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom. But, if we’ve learned anything from the MCU in the past two decades, it’s that the studio loves a surprise cameo. And after seeing an exchange between Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry, I’m starting to think a Storm could be brewing come Doomsday.

Halle Berry And Chris Hemsworth Looked Suspicious While Being Asked About The MCU

Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry are currently promoting another movie on the 2026 movie schedule, Crime 101. Check out what happened when BBC radio host Nadia Jae asked the pair about Storm returning to the multiverse:

A post shared by BBC Radio 1Xtra (@bbc1xtra) A photo posted by on

It’s the awkward silence and nervous giggles for me! I wish I had some sort of degree in studying body language, but honestly, even without one, that response is enough for me to believe they know something we don’t on the Storm front. All the loud silence in between felt like the bigger answer, but check out Berry’s comments on whether she’d like Storm to return:

Yeah, I would love to. But, you know… First of all, I love Storm. I love Storm so much, like so many people. She’s a beloved character, and she’s one of my favorites, and I’m so proud of playing that character. So, yeah I would come back for sure.

Now, Halle Berry has actually remained rather vocal about her interest in returning to the character for a few years now. She previously said that when she ran into Blake Lively, the actress asked if she was interested in her husband’s movie Deadpool and Wolverine, to which she would have said yes if asked, but then she never got a call from the Deadpool actor. With the upcoming Avengers films, will it finally be Berry’s time?

Why I Think Storm Could Be In Avengers: Doomsday Or Secret Wars

As if that exchange wasn’t enough to convince us all, let’s talk through why her return actually makes a lot of sense. The biggest one is a lot of the original X-Men actors are already returning to the mix for Doomsday with Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier / Professor X), Ian McKellen (Erik Lehnsherr / Magneto), Alan Cumming (Kurt Wagner / Nightcrawler), Rebecca Romijn (Raven Darkhölme / Mystique) and James Marsden (Scott Summers / Cyclops) already in the cast. The characters even got their own Doomsday teaser, so you know they'll have a sizable storyline.

Plus, while Marvel announced a lot of cast members already, they are going to want to shock audiences a few times over, and bringing in Storm would be a really great moment. She may not have a name on a chair, but I do think if she doesn’t have a surprise moment, it’s possible Berry could show up in Avengers: Secret Wars rather than Doomsday.

Sure, I might be putting on my clown makeup come December 18, when Avengers: Doomsday becomes the latest of upcoming Marvel movies to hit theaters, but you can’t blame me after that video for getting some big hope for more of Halle Berry’s Storm.